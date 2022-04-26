Health

Part of a ceiling collapses at the Itt Buonarroti in Trento: a gymnasium is closed – Chronicle

Photo of James James36 mins ago
0 19 1 minute read

TRENTO. Alarm today, Tuesday 26 April, at the “Buonarroti” technical and technological institute in Trento: a large part of the ceiling collapsed in a space adjacent to one of the gyms.

At the moment no official information is available on the incident: as far as we know, it would be a collapse of part of the ceiling of a room next to the gym and changing rooms.

It would be a corridor which leads to the other rooms and the collapse would have occurred between Saturday and yesterday: this morning the discovery.

The material damage, as this video documents, is evident.

Fortunately, no personal injury has been reported.

This morning one of the gyms of the institute was therefore closed because it was unusable via Brigata Acqui: the R29.

It is a space located in the historic building of the ITI.

Checks are now underway on the causes of the incident and on the state of the premises.

Source link

Photo of James James36 mins ago
0 19 1 minute read

Related Articles

Covid Toscana, the April 26 bulletin: few swabs, high positive rate

24 mins ago

Prosegur launches a physical and emotional well-being program for its 150,000 employees – RRHH Press

29 mins ago

the rate of positivity rises and reaches 18%. Towards the ordinance for the extension of the obligation of indoor masks

47 mins ago

Donna Assunta, the memory of her daughter: “Example of consistency and attachment to ideals”

59 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button