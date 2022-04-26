Part of a ceiling collapses at the Itt Buonarroti in Trento: a gymnasium is closed – Chronicle

TRENTO. Alarm today, Tuesday 26 April, at the “Buonarroti” technical and technological institute in Trento: a large part of the ceiling collapsed in a space adjacent to one of the gyms.

At the moment no official information is available on the incident: as far as we know, it would be a collapse of part of the ceiling of a room next to the gym and changing rooms.

It would be a corridor which leads to the other rooms and the collapse would have occurred between Saturday and yesterday: this morning the discovery.

The material damage, as this video documents, is evident.

Fortunately, no personal injury has been reported.

This morning one of the gyms of the institute was therefore closed because it was unusable via Brigata Acqui: the R29.

It is a space located in the historic building of the ITI.

Checks are now underway on the causes of the incident and on the state of the premises.