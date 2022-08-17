Part of a leg is amputated to an 11-year-old boy bitten by a shark in Florida

Miami An 11-year-old boy snorkeling in the Florida Keys was bitten by a shark and needed to be rushed to a hospital, where part of his leg had to be amputated, the second case of limb amputation due to shark attack. recently in this state.

Jameson Reeder Jr. He was snorkeling last Saturday with his family in the shallow waters of a reef in the Florida Keys, in the extreme south of the state, when he was attacked, presumably by an 8.2-foot bull shark, according to his uncle, Joshua Reederin social networks.

The shark gave the minor a bite just below the knee that caused serious bleeding; but, “miraculously, despite the pain and his cries for help, he managed to stay afloat”said his uncle.

The family pulled the boy out of the water, put him on the boat and put a tourniquet on his leg to stop the bleeding, local media reported Monday.

Casually, In a nearby boat there was a woman who is a nurse and helped the minor with first aid before being airlifted to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami, where doctors had no choice but to amputate part of his leg.

“They had to amputate part of his leg just below the knee to save his life, as it was not operable due to the damage caused by the shark.”Joshua Reeder commented on his Facebook post.

The boy’s uncle noted that his nephew “is out of surgery and resting and has now learned the story of what happened to him.”

This is the second case of amputation of a leg to a minor in just two months in Florida.

Last June 30, addison bethea17, survived a shark attack on Keaton Beach, in the northwestern state, but suffered a partial amputation of his leg, as did Jameson Reeder.

According to the Tracking Sharks page, As of August 8, 57 shark bites have been recorded around the world this year, 6 of them fatal.

In the United States, where there are 31 shark attacks, the state of Florida is the one with the most recorded (18), followed by New York (6) and South Carolina (3), according to this organization.

The International File of Shark Attacks (ISAF), an entity of the University of Florida that is considered the highest world authority on the subject, published its annual report last January, which states that nine people lost their lives in 2021 due to “unprovoked” shark bites.

In 2021 there were 28 cases in Florida, which means 38% of the total that occurred that year worldwide, when there were a total of 73 unprovoked cases, of which nine were fatal, and 39 provoked.