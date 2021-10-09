News

“Part of me regrets that choice”

Guest at The Tonight Show Madonna revealed that he had turned down some major roles in the successful franchise, including a role in Matrix. The pop singer / actress / fashion icon said she was very repentant.

During the interview Fallon revealed that Madonna was offered the role of Catwoman in Batman Returns and the lead role in Showgirls, but the singer was much more interested in talking about how she almost became part of the Matrix.

With The Matrix Resurrections due out later this year, it’s no wonder Madonna it could be repent of that unhappy choice.
“I’m sorry I turned down Catwoman. I also turned down the role in The Matrix do you believe it? I wanted to kill myself. It’s like one of the best movies ever made. A very small part of me only regrets that moment in my life.”
In addition to having Madonna potentially protagonist (presumably in the role of Trinity which went to Carrie-Anne Moss), i Wachowski they also offered the role of Neo to the likes of Will Smith, with Val Kilmer like his Morpheus. Try to imagine that now iconic poster of Keanu Reeves, Moss and Laurence Fishburne only with Madonna, Will Smith and Val Kilmer. Maybe somewhere in the multiverse the film was really made with this cast. Will Smith echoed Madonna in her regret for not starring in The Matrix.

Check out the trailer for The Matrix Resurrections as we await the release of the film and let us know in the comments if you’d like to see Madonna in the original film!

