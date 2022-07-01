Part Two” until November 2023

The sequel to dunesreleased in 2021, has been delayed by about a month.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Two It will be released in theaters on November 17, 2023.

Its release was scheduled for October 20, 2023.

Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Javier Bardem and Josh Brolin will reprise their original roles.

It has already been confirmed that Christopher Walken, Florence Pugh and Austin Butler will join the cast.

Walken will play Emperor Shaddam IV, while Pugh will play Princess Irulan and Austin Butler will play Feyd-Rautha.

Apparently, James Bond star Lea Seydoux will also be cast as Lady Margot.

The Dune films are an adaptation of Frank Herbert’s acclaimed science fiction novels.

Dune was released last year (Warner Bros)

While currently only the second film has been confirmed, Villeneuve has expressed his desire to make a trilogy, of which the third film would be an adaptation of the novel. Dune Messiah by Herbert, published in 1969.

In interview with The Hollywood Reporterthe filmmaker said a third movie in the Dune franchise “makes sense” to him.

Chalamet was the first to confirm that Dune: Part Two he had received the green light last year and shared a poster of the film on his social networks.