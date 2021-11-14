partial success in the fourth quarter and success in his Brescia for Scariolo

With a partial of 18-0 in the fourth quarter Virtus Bologna celebrates the first “visit” of the Brescia player Sergio Scariolo to PalaLeonessa. The Vu always in command, the Germani resistance arrives in the first steps of the last partial, paradoxically after the expulsion of Milos Teodosic, the protagonist of a new episode of nervousness.

Good signs also defensive for Scariolo, dragged in the first half by another great performance by Kyle Weems. Then you play important, and key, for Jaiteh as the Cordinier. 74-103 the final.

FIRST FOURTH

Virtus Bologna obviously lacking Marco Belinelli and with Ty-Shon Alexander out of 12 due to foreign turnover. Kyle Weems is there, and how, ideally continuing his great start to the season. 12 points for him, 17-11 which forces Magro to the first timeout after 5 ‘, Brescia prompt response for 17-17 which becomes 20-20. Della Valle scores 9 points with 3/4 of 3, the new extension of Scariolo’s men comes with Cordinier, basket and foul of 20-27 at 1.22. Mannion put the bomb of 30-20. 21-32 at the end of the first half.

SECOND FOURTH

There is no competition at the PalaLeonessa. The offensive production of the virtussina team is total, constant and fully in control. Behind, the Germani is simply not there, the result of the inadequacy especially of the long package. 38-54 at 1.35, when Magro calls timeout, it is already an important deficit, although the attack basically produces. 45-56 at the end of the first half, for the hosts 13 of Adv, for the Vu 13 of Weems and 8 of Pajola.

THIRD FOURTH

Brescia, more than getting back into the game, stays in the game. Disadvantage that always sways around the double digits, but in the final of the third quarter comes the second technician to Milos Teodosic (protests) and consequent expulsion. Moss tries to read the emotions of the match by placing the bomb of 65-73 at 1.34, Petrucelli misses feet on the ground the bomb of -5, 67-77 at the end of the third quarter after two good plays, one in attack and one in defense, of Jaiteh.

FOURTH FOURTH

Mitrout-Long puts the bomb of -9, but on 70-79 Virtus places a partial 9-0 key with a lot of Jaiteh and a bomb from Alibegovic. Cordinier places two games for 70-90. The partial goes up to 18-0 of 70-97 when you enter the last 3 ‘of the game. Game, set and match.