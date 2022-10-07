News

Partial suspension of Metro services announced for Sunday due to expansion work on Line 1

The Office for the Reorganization of Transport (OPRET) reported the partial suspension of Metro service for next Sunday, October 9, due to works to expand the capacity of Line 1.

For this reason, operations will be suspended from 6:00 am to 10:00 pm, from the Hermanas Mirabal station to the Mamá Tingó station.

This expansion project, which according to OPRET is in its “final stage”, is being carried out with the intention of double the capacity of the Metroso that it works with six-car trains instead of three.

The works to be carried out in this phase include the roofing of the stations, interior painting, placement of floors, platform edges and other finishes.

The institution recalled that, for security reasons, it also the interruption of the electric power service will be ordered in the area of ​​influence of said sectiononly when necessary.

“This measure is applied with the intention that the residents of the area are not in any danger during the work to be carried out,” read part of a statement sent by the aforementioned entity.

Similarly, Opret indicated that, in coordination with the Metropolitan Office of Bus Services (OMSA), routes will be arranged in the section of the affected stations to guarantee the movement of users during the suspension.

The General Directorate of Traffic Safety and Land Transport (Digesett) will also have an operation to maintain order in traffic.

