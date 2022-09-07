Partially paralyzed in the face | Justin Bieber once again suspends his tour

Canadian megastar Justin Bieber is once again forced to suspend his world tour, Justiceto take care of his health.

Charles-Eric Blais-Poulin

The Press

“I’ll be fine, but I need time to rest and get better,” the 28-year-old singer wrote on Instagram.

In June, the interpreter of Despacito, sorry and Baby had canceled several dates of his US tour after suffering from Ramsay-Hunt syndrome, which resulted in partial paralysis of his face.

Following a period of rest and with the approval of his doctors, he returned to the stages of Europe from July 31. “I gave six concerts, but it really exhausted me,” says Bieber in his publication.

It was a performance at the Rock in Rio festival last Sunday in Brazil that convinced him to take a step back. “After coming off stage, exhaustion hit me and I realized that I had to make my health a priority right now. »

The next concerts of the international star were planned in Latin America, South Africa and Asia.

Justin Bieber does not specify in his Instagram message whether, once back on his feet, he intends to resume his tour. Since 2021, many concerts of Justice have been postponed or canceled due to COVID-19.