Participant of “La Casa de los Famosos” admits that he suffered sexual abuse in his childhood

This Sunday night, the actress Daniela Navarro, a participant in the reality show “The House of Celebrities”, relived one of the most painful moments of her life by confessing that during her childhood she was sexually abused by a member of her family.

The Venezuelan spoke about the most significant moments of her life, such as her parents’ divorce and the arrival of her little daughter, but she could not help but break down in tears when she publicly confessed that, being just a girl, she had to face one of “the worst stages” when she was attacked by her grandfather.

Navarro also explained that at that time she did not want to say anything about what was happening, because her mother “had a broken heart” due to the end of her marriage and did not want to cause her much greater pain:

“I couldn’t say anything at all. I didn’t want to break her (my mother’s) heart by telling her that her father was abusing us and I continued to harbor anger in my heart, she said.

Daniela also acknowledged that another of the reasons why she kept silent was the birth of her younger brother and the happiness that he brought to her family; However, at 25 years of age, she could not keep silent and she told her mother everything.

“My mother gave me my best friend, my brother, Carlos Enrique, and I decided not to break the happiness that this brought to my family and I waited for it until I was 25 years old,” he added.

Unfortunately, this difficult moment is not the only one that the “Land of Kings” actress has had to go through, since she also said that with the arrival of her daughter, Uguiella, very serious health problems arose, including, His legs were about to be amputated.

The drama, she said, began when she was 21 years old, when she got married and because of the pressure that her husband and beauty standards exerted on her, she began to inject different substances into her legs. Although she did not experience any serious consequences at that time, things changed when she became pregnant with her daughter, because her health and that of her baby were compromised.

“I started to suffer from a problem with my legs when I was pregnant and there was a risk that if I had treatment my daughter could come with some condition. It was that my daughter was fine or it was my legs and I decided that she was my daughter ”.

But the worst was yet to come. In 2019 and after the birth of the girl, Daniela received a severe blow, when a doctor told her that they could no longer do anything for her and to save her life they had to cut off a piece of her legs. She decided to undergo this procedure in her native country, where she, fortunately, found a specialist who prevented her from having to have an amputation and who has kept her healthy during all this time.

Regarding the episode of abuse she experienced, Daniela did not give more details or tell if she acted legally at any time; However, on social networks, several viewers and fans of the program have sent her some messages in which they express her support and recognize her for being a strong woman.