Participate in the raffle for tickets to the premiere of “The Son” by Florian Zeller

The premiere of the acclaimed work by the French playwright will take place next Friday at the Flumen Theater

José and Dani Saiz, in a scene from “The Son”.

After an overwhelming success from critics and audiences at the Champs-Élysées Theater in Paris and London’s West End, the Flumen Theater returns this Friday, December 2, to the first national adaptation of The sonthe acclaimed third title of the trilogy, —also made up of The Mother and The Father—, which has brought world fame to the playwright Florian Zeller (Paris, 1979). the british newspaper Guardian has come to describe him as “the most exciting playwright of our time).

The son, which can be seen until the 18th of this month, tells the story Nicolás is 17 years old and lives with his mother, Anne. His father, Pierre, has just had a son with his new girlfriend, Sofia. Anne informs her ex-husband that her son, a depressed teenager, has not been to school for three months. Pierre then argues with Nicolás, who asks him to come live with him and Sofía. He accepts, changes his secondary school and will do everything possible to restore his son’s zest for life.

The version that goes back to cap i casal maintains a totally Valencian cast: it stars (and is directed) by Joseph Y dani saizand cast that includes Estela Muñoz, Helena Font Y Juan Lucena. The play already visited the stage of the Flumen Theater in September 2021 and the sessions were counted by sold out.

Another scene from the adaptation of Florian Zeller’s play.

The name of Florian Zeller began to become famous in his country in 2002, when he published his first novel —artificial snow—, with which he won the Hachette Foundation award.

Zeller combined his work as a novelist with that of a playwright and, in 2004, he premiered his first play, l’autrewhich would follow the manege (2005). Thus he has already signed a dozen pieces that have made him the most represented French playwright outside the hexagon. All the great French actors have worked under his orders: Catherine Frot, Pierre Arditi, Robert Hirsch, Fabrice Luchini, Daniel Auteuil either Isabelle Huppert.

His jump to the front row of the international performing arts came with the comedy The truth (2011), which came to be adapted in more than 30 countries, and The Father (2012), which raised the figure to 50 (a list that included places as far apart as Spain, the United States, China, Brazil, Peru, Australia, India, Spain, Israel, South Africa, Germany, Italy or Hong-Kong). The Times He described it as “one of the best works of the time). Among the awards received, the Molière stands out.

The success on the stages of The father encouraged him to make the leap to the cinema and, in 2020, he himself was in charge of shooting an adaptation starring Anthony Hopkins Y Olivia Colman) who won two Oscars. Two years later, he repeated the box office and public success with his second feature film, the translation to the big screen of another of his texts, The father (2018). On this occasion he had Hugh Jackman Y Laura Dern to head the cast.

The sonwhose film adaptation is about to be released, and which will feature Hugh Jackman, Vanessa Kirby, Laura Dern Y zen mcgrath as protagonists, as well as with the special collaboration of Anthony Hopkinsis a didactic, brave and emotional text on parent-child relationships.