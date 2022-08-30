Parties demand explanations from Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva – Congress – Politics

Colombia’s decision not to attend the session of the Organization of American States (OAS) in which the human rights violations in Nicaragua generated this Monday a whole controversy in national political and diplomatic circles and caused summonses to Congress to Foreign Minister Alvaro Leyvato explain the reasons for this determination.

Once confirmed that the Government Nacional adopted the decision not to be at the multilateral event, the voices that demanded the Foreign Ministry to explain the reasons began to grow.

On August 12, in Washington, a session of the Permanent Council of the OAS in which a majority approved a resolution that condemned the attacks on different sectors in Nicaragua by the government of the president of that country, Daniel Ortega.

The decision of the countries of the region was motivated, among other reasons, by reports such as that of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, in which complaints against some actions of the Ortega government were collated.

However, Columbia and Nicaragua they were the only two countries that were not in that session and, until the weekend, no official from the government of Gustavo Petro had explained the reasons for it.

Last weekend and through a judicial appeal, the director of Multilateral Political Affairs and in charge of functions of the Vice Ministry of Multilateral Affairs of the Colombian Foreign Ministry, Juan José Quintana, began to clear up the doubts.

According to Caracol Noticias, Quintana affirmed that the call to the OAS was received and consulted with the Foreign Ministry, headed by Leyva, and that the decision was “the non-participation” of Colombia in that meeting.

“The reasons for which the decision regarding the non-participation of Colombia in the session of the Permanent Council on August 12, they are related to delicate aspects of foreign policy that are of a confidential nature,” the Foreign Ministry official responded to the judicial appeal.

This means that Colombia was summoned to the OASForeign Minister Leyva was informed and the decision was not to attend.

This episode occurred at a time when Colombia is experiencing a border dispute with Nicaraguain the midst of which the Court of The Hague urged the two countries to seek an agreement on the maritime border, which is to be seen.

After confirming the decision of the non-attendance of Colombia to the sentence against Nicaragua, several political sectors summoned Leyva to Congress to explain “the delicate aspects of foreign policy” that motivated this determination.

The strongest rebuke came from Democratic Centeropposition party of the Petro government and which announced that it will promote a motion of censure against the Chancellor.

Among the reasons given by the uribistas is that Leyva “ordered the plenipotentiary minister to be absent and not participate” in the session in which the Ortega government was condemned.

“The absence of the Colombian delegate before the OASby instruction of the Foreign Minister, vindicates the anti-democratic practices and violations of human rights that the dictatorship has committed in Nicaragua”, stated the bench of the Democratic Center.

At the moment it has not been defined if this resource will be promoted in the Senate or in the Chamber nor its date of completion.

Radical changea political party that would be independent from Petro, also announced that it will demand answers from Leyva.

The representative to the Chamber of that party, Víctor Andrés Tovar, urged his bench to summon Leyva to a political control debate.

“Our international relations are based on respect for the autonomy of countries, but also on respect for human rights and democracy. A government that announces itself as ‘humane’ cannot come out to defend or exonerate a dictatorship,” said Tovar.

From the Historical Pact, the bench that supported Petro to the Presidency, there were also reactions. The President of Congress, Roy Barreraselected on that political platform, stated that his “personal opinion is that Ortega is a dictator” and that he believes “that he violates all human rights.”

“It is the personal opinion from Congress, so some other people think it is not,” added the congressman, one of Petro’s strongest supporters on Capitol Hill.

Barreras added that his task is “to point out that, if it is essential for the interests of Colombia to talk, even with regimes that are not democratic, it should be done, but knowing that you are talking to a dictator.”

Regarding the violations of human rights in Nicaragua, the president of the Senate said that he had always had a clear position: “Governments have the obligation to maintain a balance in the great national interests. Colombia has a maritime border conflict with Nicaragua. It is the power of the Government to manage it in the way it thinks is most useful for Colombians.”

Iván Cepeda, senator for the Historical Pact and member of the Second Commission –in charge of foreign policy– affirmed that the opposition is “free” to carry out the debates and motions of censure that it sees fit to process, but that “it should do it in a would be”.

Cepeda added that these types of resources should not be promoted “on rumors or intuitions, but on facts, because if not, you run the risk of wearing down the little credibility that a political force deserves that left the country as it has left it: in a state of prostration. and serious crisis.

“Welcome the motion. We will attend to it in Congress and, surely, the chancellor Leyvawho is a very solvent man, both in his activity as chancellor and as a public figure, will give all the necessary explanations”, affirmed the left-wing congressman.

Interjected in the discussion was the former ambassador of Nicaragua at the OAS Arturo Mcfields, who questioned Colombia’s silence in the face of this situation and wondered why the truth is only now being revealed.

“I don’t understand why (Colombia) can’t condemn such elementary things. And the saddest thing is that fifteen days had to pass for the truth to come out of the darkness,” the former diplomat told Caracol Radio.

The truth of the matter is that the current government seems to be facing its first political crisis less than a month after taking office.