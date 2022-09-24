Parties express support for the Government in plans for Fiona

The political opposition was willing to support the Dominican Government in the policies implemented in the provinces of the eastern and northeastern regions of the country, after You are taking the most damage after Hurricane Fiona passed through those demarcations.

One of those who spoke at the end of the hour and a half meeting was the general secretary of the Social Christian Reformist Party (PRSC), Ramón Rogelio Genao, who showed his party’s agreement with the measures adopted by President Luis Abinader.

“Us we militantly join that call, If what is at stake is the quality of life of Dominicans and providing help to the affected population, we must all participate. There are some assignments that the Government has been making, the adjustments in financial terms, which are going to be needed and in direct operations in the territories, not only to respond; but in giving a quick and immediate response”, Genao pointed out.

The also senator for La Vega indicated that the Government also presented future policies that will help mitigate situations that occur, since it must be accepted that the country “is on a critical cyclonic path.”

responsive PLD

Radhamés Segura was present on behalf of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), who pointed out that the opposition party is in favor of any measure that “Go to the benefit of the most needy.”

“In those temperaments we have seen that the President of the Republic in the presentation he has made, it is seen that there have been a series of measures and the PLD made itself available to the Government in that, if it needs the support of technicians or experienced people within the party, then we can collaborate from that point of view”, added Segura, who exclaimed that just like “the government has its initiatives, the government is responsible for the results”.

At the meeting held in the Green Room of the National Palace, Pedro Pablo Díaz was also present, representing Leonel Fernández and the People’s Force. The political leader told reporters that the opposition party, likewise, made its technicians available to the Executive Branch.

“The president of our party, comrade Leonel Fernández, has ordered that all his active forces be made available to the communities to somehow help and mitigate the situation in those four provinces,” said Díaz, Secretary of Urban Planning and Housing of People’s Force.

The parties expressed that within these meetings no type of support was agreed upon to approve bills that are proposed in the National Congress.

Details measures

In the meeting, Abinader offered a detailed summary of the policies that it has been executing to face the ravages of Hurricane Fiona.

Other presents.

Also present at the meeting were representatives of the Dominican Revolutionary Party (PRD), the Socialist Institutional Block, the Fifth Republic, the Renovating Civic Party, the Liberal Action Party, the Dominican Green Party, the National Citizen Will, the Christian Democratic Union, the Institutional Democratic Party, the Democratic Option Party, the National Progressive Force, Dominicans for Change, Social Democratic Revolutionary and Possible Country