PARTITIONS. Sophie Tapie, Shakira, Laury Thilleman… They broke up in 2022
Separations or divorces, for certain stars, this beginning of the year was more or less painful. From Emily Ratajkowski to Elon Musk, from Madonna to Laury Thilleman, an overview of recently single celebrities.
The year 2022 will have been fatal for some couples… While we thought her couple was solid, Emily Ratajkowski filed for divorce from Sebastien Bear-McLard. Silvester’s mom would not have tolerated a new deception from her ex-husband. Like her, Natasha Bassett threw off her relationship with Elon Musk after the revelation of the secret birth of her twins. Madonna, too, is newly single. After three years of love, the star broke up with Ahlamalik Williams, the dancer with whom she seemed to spin the perfect love.
In France, several ruptures have agitated the people world. Starting with that of Laury Thilleman and Juan Arbelaez. “After seven years of intense happiness and living together at a mile an hour, Juan and I decide to continue our journeys separately”, wrote the former Miss France on her Instagram account. The couple formed by Anthony Martial and Mélanie Da Cruz has experienced the same trajectory. “Sometimes to win a race you have to stop running… she wrote. Giving up is not part of my character, but this is where our paths diverge.”
Shakira single after 12 years of love
When we thought their love was invincible, Shakira and Gerard Pique also ended their story. “We regret to confirm that we are separating, said the parents of Sasha and Milan. For the well-being of our children, which is our top priority, we ask for privacy. Thank you for your understanding.” The sentence was the same for Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan, Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund or even Julie Bertin and Benoît Paire.
© The ImageDirect
2/16 –
Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund
The two actors, in a relationship since 2019, announced their breakup on January 21, 2022, a year after the birth of their son.
© GTRES
3/16 –
Cristina and Inaki Urdangarin
The royal couple of Spain announced to end their marriage on January 24, 2022. After the revelations of adultery from her husband, the princess took the lead.
© FAMEFLYNET
4/16 –
Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
The American actress, revealed in the film Divergent, and the NFL star announced their breakup by mutual agreement in mid-February 2022, a year after their engagement.
© Backgrid USA
5/16 –
Rosanna Arquette and Todd Morgan
Following “irreconcilable differences”, the actress’s husband filed for divorce in March 2022 after eight years of union. For Rosanna Arquette, this is the fourth.
© Agency
6/16 –
Anthony Martial and Melanie Da Cruz
The Sevilla FC footballer and the ex-candidate of Secret Story, parents of a little boy have ended their relationship. The young woman made the sad announcement on March 31, 2022.
© Christopher Clovis
7/16 –
Ael Pagny
After five years of romance, Florent Pagny’s daughter announced her breakup with her companion Ariel at the end of March 2022.
© Backgrid USA
8/16 –
Madonna and Ahlamalik Williams
The 63-year-old singer broke up with her 27-year-old companion after three years of relationship, her entourage announced on April 27, 2022.
9/16 –
Laury Thilleman and Juan Arbelaez
The couple announced their separation on May 17, 2022. Laury Thilleman and Juan Arbelaez had been together for 7 years and married since 2019.
© Agency
10/16 –
Izia Higelin and Bastien Burger
The daughter of Jacques Higelin announced on June 1, 2022 to no longer be in a relationship with the father of her son, Bastien Burger.
11/16 –
Shakira and Gerard Pique
After 12 years of union, the two stars announced their breakup in a joint press release on June 4, 2022. Gerard Pique would have cheated on Shakira.
© Backgrid USA
12/16 –
Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall
The announcement of the 91-year-old American tycoon’s divorce from his fourth wife fell on June 22, 2022.
© Backgrid USA
13/16 –
Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan
The announcement of the break between the son of David and Victoria Beckham and the young model fell on July 12, 2022 after three years of romance. The distance between them was too complicated to manage.
© Backgrid UK
14/16 –
Elon Musk and Natasha Bassett
The billionaire and the Australian actress have ended their budding love affair, we learned on July 11, 2022. The young woman would have taken the announcement of her ex about her hidden twins badly.
15/16 –
Emilie Ratajkowski
Married since 2018 with Sebastian Bear-McClard, with whom she had a child in 2021, the model would have ended their life as a couple in the summer of 2022, following an infidelity.
16/16 –
Julie Bertin and Benoît Pair
On July 18, 2022, the ex-reality TV candidate in a relationship for a year with the tennis player announced that he no longer wanted to hear from him, suggesting that he had been deceived and taken for an idiot.