PARTITIONS. Sophie Tapie, Shakira, Laury Thilleman… They broke up in 2022

Separations or divorces, for certain stars, this beginning of the year was more or less painful. From Emily Ratajkowski to Elon Musk, from Madonna to Laury Thilleman, an overview of recently single celebrities.

The year 2022 will have been fatal for some couples… While we thought her couple was solid, Emily Ratajkowski filed for divorce from Sebastien Bear-McLard. Silvester’s mom would not have tolerated a new deception from her ex-husband. Like her, Natasha Bassett threw off her relationship with Elon Musk after the revelation of the secret birth of her twins. Madonna, too, is newly single. After three years of love, the star broke up with Ahlamalik Williams, the dancer with whom she seemed to spin the perfect love.

In France, several ruptures have agitated the people world. Starting with that of Laury Thilleman and Juan Arbelaez. “After seven years of intense happiness and living together at a mile an hour, Juan and I decide to continue our journeys separately”, wrote the former Miss France on her Instagram account. The couple formed by Anthony Martial and Mélanie Da Cruz has experienced the same trajectory. “Sometimes to win a race you have to stop running… she wrote. Giving up is not part of my character, but this is where our paths diverge.”

Shakira single after 12 years of love

When we thought their love was invincible, Shakira and Gerard Pique also ended their story. “We regret to confirm that we are separating, said the parents of Sasha and Milan. For the well-being of our children, which is our top priority, we ask for privacy. Thank you for your understanding.” The sentence was the same for Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan, Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund or even Julie Bertin and Benoît Paire.