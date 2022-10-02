Parts of Florida could be without power for more than a week

Death toll from powerful Hurricane Ian rises 4:09

(CNN) — It could be more than a week before power lines are fully restored in parts of Florida as residents face major flooding after deadly Hurricane Ian, which is perhaps the costliest tropical cyclone in the history of the so-called Sunshine State.

At least 66 people are believed to have died from Ian in Florida alone, with four people killed in cyclone-related incidents in North Carolina, officials say. Ian also knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of people in South Carolina and North Carolina from Friday through early Saturday.

Huge wave drags several people in South Pointe Beach 1:19

Eric Silagy, president and CEO of Florida Power & Light Company, said it could be up to a week beginning Sunday before power is restored to counties affected by the hurricane. And some customers may not come back online for “weeks or months” because some buildings with structural damage will need safety inspections first.

Meanwhile, river flooding may continue inland well into next week, forecasters have warned.

In Arcadia, West Florida, dozens of miles inland, river flooding still covered part of the city like a lake on Saturday, rendering a state highway invisible and swallowing everything but the roof of a gas station, he saw. a CNN crew there.

Near Sarasota, a possible levee breach forced officers to evacuate a neighborhood early Saturday over fears of flooding.

In Fort Myers, a hard-hit place where storm surge swallowed vehicles and the first levels of many homes, Rob Guarino hosts friends who lost everything in his high-rise apartment.

“Some of them stay with me now. They just have nowhere to go,” Guarino told CNN’s Boris Sánchez on Saturday morning.

By Saturday night, Ian was a post-tropical cyclone that was continuing to weaken in southern Virginia and could dump several more inches of rain over parts of West Virginia and western Maryland through Sunday morning, the National Weather Center said. Hurricanes.

They warn that the water is full of crocodiles after the passage of Ian 2:42

On Wednesday, Ian slammed into southwest Florida as a Category 4 hurricane, pulverizing coastal homes and trapping residents with flooding, especially in the Fort Myers and Naples areas. It moved inland through Thursday, bringing strong winds and damaging flooding to the central and northeastern areas.

The hurricane then made landfall again on Friday in South Carolina, between Charleston and Myrtle Beach, as a Category 1 storm, flooding homes and vehicles along the coast and eventually knocking out power to hundreds of thousands more in North Carolina. South, North Carolina and Virginia.

More than a million customers in Florida were still without power as of Saturday night, and more than 99,000 were without power in North Carolina, according to poweroutage.us.