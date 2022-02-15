Party area, Mayor Colombo reassures: “We will return it to the Cardanesi”





CARDANO TO THE FIELD – «In the spring we leave». She says it without fear of denial Mayor of Cardano at Campo Maurizio Colombo, sure that 2022 will be the decisive year for return to the city the party area in via Carreggia.

The agreement with the Park

To achieve the goal the municipal administration is moving parallel to its two fronts, both essential to reach the goal two years after the uncontrolled deforestation implemented in full lockdown. The first is of natural design, with the task already assigned to an agronomist who has prepared the replanting plan (partly already implemented) choosing essences compatible with the place and its use. There will be at home oaks, English oaks, hornbeams, maples and locust trees.

The second, on the other hand, concerns the negotiations with Ticino Park which, according to the agreements waiting to be formalized, will transfer the area to the Municipality. In this way it will finally be possible to intervene for remove the stumps of the logs cut two years ago and that make it the area cannot be used as a play area for children who, evidently, would have difficulty running free on the lawn.

The deforestation of the area

He is working hard on the redevelopment of the party area‘Councilor for Public Works Vito Rosiello, ensuring on several occasions that the green space in via Carreggia will once again become a place used for public and private events. To him the opposition councilor Vincenzo Proto (Cardano Project – Pd) he has already recognized in the past the merit of «being the only member of the administration to have put his face on it in this huge mess, despite being an external assessor arrived after cutting“. On the matter, in fact, he had initially taken a position the councilor Angelo Marana unloading the responsibilities on the Ticino Parkbut for two years now no longer utters a word about what happened in via Carreggia.

