Party gate, Boris Johnson’s apologies in Parliament. Labor leader Starmer: “He must resign”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologized in Parliament for the so-called ‘party gate’ linked to a meeting held in Downing Street garden in May 2020 when the UK was still in lockdown. He insisted that the rules would not be “technically violated,” but acknowledged the country’s anger.

Johnson admitted to having attended the ‘incriminated’ party on May 20, 2020 in the garden of Downing Street, claiming that he stayed for about 25 minutes, in order to “thank the staff”, then officials and collaborators present. “I implicitly believed that it was a business event,” he added to reduce the scale of the scandal. But “in hindsight I should have sent everyone back in, I should have found another way to thank them, and I should have recognized that there would be millions and millions of people who simply wouldn’t see it that way.”

Not only that, the prime minister recalled that 10 Downing Street is used with his garden as a sort of extension of the workspace, especially in a period in which the spread of the coronavirus must be countered and therefore it is recommended to stay at the open air. However, Johnson repeated several times his heartfelt apologies for the incident and remembered the millions of people who suffered from the coronavirus in the UK and consequently also the restrictions introduced that prevented many from being close to their loved ones.

Labor leader Starmer: must resign

Labor Opposition Leader Keir Starmer challenged Conservative Premier Boris Johnson in Parliament to step down after admitting responsibility over the so-called party gate for events held in Downing Street in apparent violation of Covid restrictions in May 2020. Starmer defined Johnson’s “worthless” apology, accusing him of lying to the House and the British people, unleashing their fury. Johnson – clearly in trouble – replied by saying he was taking responsibility, but denied that the event was a party and hid behind the results of an internal investigation.