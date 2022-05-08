party, money and many, many celebrities

Miami is the new venue for a Formula 1 Grand Prix, and it is one that wants to be at the level of the glamor of Monaco

The Miami Grand Prix became this Sunday the world capital of the motor, but also of entertainment. Actors, singers, great sports stars and celebrities from all walks of life have made the Miami International Autodrome their new mandatory appointment this weekend.

Through the ‘paddock’ it has been possible to see the Mexican pilot Sergio Czech Perez (Red Bull) play the perfect host of the Puerto Rican reggaeton bad bunnywhom he went to look for in the parking lot of the circuit and almost gave him a guided tour.

and his partner Max Verstappencurrent world champion, did the same with the Black Eyed Peas singer Will.I.Am, who this Sunday was “unfaithful” to the Mercedes team with which he had just presented a striking prototype called “WILL.I.AMG”, which is based on the four-door Mercedes-AMG GT.

The singer Luis Fonsi, the former US first lady Michelle Obama, the filmmaker and creator of the Star Wars saga George Lucas, Caitlyn Jenner, from the famous Kardashian clan, the actors Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher or Michael Douglas and the former Argentine tennis player Juan Martín del Potro, who was received by the French pilot Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri).

The pilot Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), the most successful pilot of the Formula 1had time before getting into the car to be with those considered the best in history in their respective sports, former basketball player Michael Jordan and American football player Tom Brady, who were joined by another legend such as former English soccer player David Beckham.

Numerous celebrities also attended a party on Friday in South Beach that was the “green traffic light” for the participation of world celebrities in this grand prize, such as the presenter James Corden, the star of the NBA LeBron James, the musician Wyclef Jean and Beckham himself.

The Miami Grand Prix includes a grand parade of sports and entertainment stars. Getty Images

PRICES FOR THE CLOUDS

All of them will hardly have any problem paying the most expensive tickets in the entire Formula One World Championship, only behind the Monte Carlo Grand Prix, with 640 dollars the cheapest, which flew on the first day.

In this zone, called “Club de Yates”, the most exclusive of the entire circuit, prices ranged from 9,500 dollars for a single ticket, 19,000 for a double and 38,000 for the one that gives access to four people.

Although there are, without a doubt, much more expensive.

Tickets of up to $20,000 could still be found on Sunday at Ticketmaster resale on a bench located after turn number 8, where the circuit’s designers opted precisely to create a marina reminiscent of Monte Carlo.

The organizers can boast of the success of the ticket sales, since the nearly 240,000 that went on the market for the three days of the event disappeared in a few hours.

This shows the good timing of the Formula 1 in USAand to the usual US Grand Prix in Austin (Texas), Miami’s debut this year on the World Cup calendar will be joined in 2023 by another street circuit, in this case the famous “Strip” in Las Vegas (Nevada).

“I think Miami will be like our Super Bowl,” Hamilton said last Friday in a comparison with the final of the NFL American football league, which does not stop ringing these days in South Florida both because of the expectation, the economic benefits and the level of “celebrity” it generates.

The tourism promotion company of the neighboring city of Fort Lauderdale calculated that the income that Formula One will generate this weekend will be, according to projections cited by CBS, higher than that of a Super Bowl, the largest sporting event in the United States.

A FESTIVAL OF THE MOTOR

Because it is, without a doubt, a high-flying party.

The idea of ​​the organizers of the Grand Prix was to go far beyond three days of racing and they wanted to turn this Grand Prix into almost a top-level music festival as well, and that is why they hired Post Malone, The Chainsmokers, DJ Tiësto and the Colombian Maluma, who will sing from the podium shortly after the race ends.