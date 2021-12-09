party movies recommended by Prime Video

Holiday movies – On the occasion of the imminent arrival of the Christmas holidays, Amazon has decided to share a list of advice regarding titles to watch, available in streaming on Prime Video.

To meet its users and always keep up with their needs, not only Amazon throws continuously lots of news and incredible promotions but, in view of the most important anniversaries or events, it is usual to share advice on upcoming titles or titles already available on its streaming platform.

The holiday movies to watch on Prime Video in 2021

On Amazon the Christmas has already arrived thanks to a multitude of titles designed to satisfy the different tastes of users and offer a wide range of entertainment suitable for young and old. Come on Christmas cult to movies for the most romantic, we have reported for you below the list containing the council titles from Amazon Prime Video in view of this Christmas, all accompanied by the official synopsis released by the platform.

The Ferragnez – The Series

Among the recommended titles, even if it is not a film, Prime Video also added The Ferragnez – La Serie, the new show Amazon Original which debuted on the platform on December 9.

An exclusive look behind the scenes of Chiara Ferragni and Fedez’s everyday life, to discover their family as never before seen, in the story of a special and extraordinary period of their life together – between the end of 2020 and the first months 2021 – with Chiara’s second pregnancy, Fedez’s first participation in Sanremo and the birth of her second daughter Vittoria, meetings with friends and family and work commitments.

The Harry Potter Saga

At Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) and his inseparable friends Hermione (Emma Watson) and Ron (Rupert Grint) will experience incredible adventures and increasingly dangerous challenges against Lord Voldemort and his evil followers. A crescendo of emotions from Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone to the epic final battle in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part II, in which the young wizard will face Lord Voldemort in the ultimate final battle.

The complete Harry Potter saga is available for streaming on Prime Video.

The Grinch

The Grinch (Jim Carrey) is a green, wrinkled and always bad-tempered creature who lives like a hermit on top of the mountain overlooking the village of Nonsochi. Unlike the quiet villagers, the grumpy Grinch hates Christmas and everything related to the most traditional holiday of the year …

I am Santa Claus

Ettore (Marco Giallini) is a former convict with a turbulent and ramshackle life. He has no great prospects other than continuing his career as a robber. This is how he finds himself at the home of Nicola (Gigi Proietti), a nice gentleman who has no valuables but has an incredible revelation to make: “I’m Santa Claus!” But will it really be him?

Love Actually

The stories of nine characters intertwine in London in the weeks leading up to Christmas, to tell the complexity of human relationships, in a film from the creators of Bridget Jones’s Diary and Notting Hill. Fun, irresistible and moving, a stellar cast (Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth and Emma Thompson) will lead you to the discovery of love in this rom-com that has become a party classic.

Love does not go on vacation

Iris (Kate Winslet) and Amanda (Cameron Diaz) are two women who couldn’t be more different: one lives in a cozy English cottage, the other in a sumptuous Hollywood mansion. However, they have one point in common: bad luck with men. Driven by a desperate desire to escape, they meet online and decide, without thinking too much, to exchange homes. The decision will be an opportunity for both to rediscover the joys of love.

Last Christmas

Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh and Emma Thompson are the protagonists of Last Christmas, a romantic comedy punctuated and inspired by the notes of George Michael’s music and set in a London transformed for the most magical time of the year.

10 days with Santa Claus

The protagonists of 10 days without a mother, Fabio De Luigi and Valentina Lodovini return in this long-awaited sequel, this time flanked by an overwhelming Diego Abatantuono in the role of Santa Claus. The “crazy” family is grappling with an adventure that will take them on a journey to Lapland aboard an old camper for a passionately spent Christmas together.

Dickens – The man who invented Christmas

A Christmas Carol is one of the most moving tales of all time. Here is the story of how Charles Dickens (played by Dan Stevens) found the inspiration for this extraordinary fairy tale, created by mixing moments from his real life and fantastic elements to give life to six unforgettable characters, now an integral part of the collective Christmas imagery.

Worst Christmas of my life

Three days before Christmas, Giorgio (Antonio Catania), his wife Clara (Anna Bonaiuto) and their daughter Margherita (Cristiana Capotondi) were invited to spend the holidays in Alberto’s castle (Diego Abatantuono), while Paolo (Fabio De Luigi ), Margherita’s husband, will join them later. Poor Paolo, who not even Christmas can make less inappropriate, combines one disaster after another, relentlessly attacking Alberto and his castle.

The Band of Santas

It is the night of Christmas Eve: what are Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo doing at the police station? The three friends, united by a passion for bowls, have gotten into trouble and will have to tell their story to clear themselves of the terrible accusation of being a gang of thieves

The Guinness Book of Snowmen

Billy and two of his friends suddenly become known following a strange discovery. When their popularity fades, they start to miss them and decide to set a record for entering the Guinness Book of World Records: making the highest number of snowmen in one day. Along the way to the goal they will find that, as the fame passes, the friendship lasts forever.

The Befana comes at night

Paola (Paola Cortellesi) is an elementary school teacher with a secret to hide: beautiful and young by day, by night she transforms into the eternal and legendary Befana! Close to the Epiphany, she is kidnapped by a mysterious toy manufacturer. His name is Mr. Johnny and he has an account to settle with Paola who, on January 6 twenty years earlier, inadvertently ruined his childhood … Six classmates witness the kidnapping and decide to face, aboard their bicycles, an extraordinary adventure that will change them forever.

Miracle on a winter night

Hundreds of years ago, in Lapland, little Nikolas was orphaned. His villagers take care of him and, to thank them, he starts building toys for their children. Over time, adoptive families increase and soon, at Christmas, a gift appears in front of every home. When Nikolas goes to live with a carpenter the tradition risks ending, but fortunately the solution is at hand.

The Apprentice Santa Claus, Nicholas’ Christmas

Santa has to retire and choose a replacement. The lucky successor will have to be called Nicholas, be an orphan and have a pure heart. On the other side of the world, a little boy meets these requirements, but his lack of self-confidence and his dizziness make him a weak candidate. Fortunately, Santa will agree to help him.

Christmas in Car City

Merry Christmas Car City! Welcome to the city where cars and trucks live happily together. Follow the adventures of Tom the Tow Truck, always ready to help his friends, Mat the Police Car and Franck the Fire Truck the fearless detectives Car Patrol, Troy the fastest train and Carl the Super Truck and many other friends in their incredible adventures Christmas.

If you give a mouse a cookie

It’s holiday time at Mouse’s house, which means: Christmas cookies (one is for Santa), carols, and a Christmas show that nearly gets ruined. Will Mouse and his friends be able to save the show without being distracted by other things? It will be a mad rush, because Mouse and his friends represent the friendship and affection that are the heart of Christmas.

Pixi Post and The Spirits of Christmas

In the Antarctic, every year, a reunion takes place among all the other Christmas Spirits to organize the delivery of gifts. This time around, however, the organization is threatened by Monopolish, a former spirit who has in the past attempted to become the only spirit in the world. The Spirits entrust Pixi Post, a smart girl-elf and computer expert, with the task of saving Christmas.

Also check out the best Christmas movies to watch on Prime Video here.