Party TV, concerts from La Scala and the Vatican and films for everyone

It will still be the great television with its films, shows, concerts, to keep the Italians company during the Christmas holidays. Appointments for everyone from classic cartoons to musical events, to first-run films to watch together. Here are some highlights in the sea of ​​proposals.

MUSIC: Two performances for on the evening of December 24th: live on Rai1 the Christmas concert from the Teatro alla Scala in Milan. The 29th edition of the “Christmas Concert in the Vatican” will be broadcast on Canale 5, presented by Federica Panicucci from the Auditorium della Conciliazione in Rome, with an exceptional cast: Francesca Michielin, Enrico Ruggeri and Bugo as well as Ian Anderson, leader of Jethro Tull, Shaggy and Anggun, Andrea Griminelli, Jimmy Sax and the 2Cellos. On 25 December it will be the turn, on Rai1, of the Antoniniano and Assisi concerts, while on 26 the pianist Stefano Bollani will be the protagonist of a live on Rai3. On Sky the best of international concerts, starting with Mika Philharmonique – in concert with 120 orchestras, Friday 24 December at 9.15 pm on Sky Uno, with the pop singer’s greatest hits. Same time and day on Sky Arte l ‘appointment with Idris Elba meets Paul McCartney On Nove, December 25th at 21.25, special dedicated to Freddie Mercury and Queen, entitled Queen – We are the Champions.

ENTERTAINMENT: On Rai1 the 24 At 5.05 pm from the Antoniano di Bologna the wait is aired, with Cristina D’Avena and Paolo Belli. The same couple on Saturday 25th leads The Christmas sequin. In prime time on Rai1 on the 25th there is the great event with Alberto Angela with the special Tonight in Naples. On Rai 3 on December 24th at 9.20pm a great classic with the best of the 43rd Montecarlo Circus Festival.

CINEMA: Countless proposals on all networks, Christmas-themed films and premieres TV to each his own starting with a recovery not to be missed: Gone with the wind broadcast on Retequattro on Christmas Eve. Here is a selection: the showpiece for the whole family the 25 December is on Rai3 with the first-run Disney animated film “Coco”, which will be followed by Santo Stefano, the 26 December, on Rai 1 Maleficent – Lady of Evil, with Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning e on 27 December another live action with Cenerentola (Rai1). Rai1 proposes Heidi with Bruno Ganz for 9.30 pm on the evening of Christmas Eve, while on Italia 1 it’s funny with Una armchair for two with Dan Aykroyd and Eddie Murphy. For 25 December on Italia 1 Polar Express (7.30 pm) and in prime time the evening entrusted to the comic trio Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo with the film La banda dei Santas. On Canale 5 on 25 in prime time Christmas as a Chef with Massimo Boldi. On Sky on December 25th at 9.15 pm (Sky Cinema) Like a cat on the ring road – return to Coccia di Morto, second chapter of the blockbuster comedy, directed by Riccardo Milani with Paola Cortellesi and Antonio Albanese. On December 26th at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno, there will be a first run, C’era una scam a Hollywood, a Sky Original comedy directed by George Gallo with a stellar cast: Robert De Niro, Morgan Freeman and Tommy Lee Jones. On December 25th an unpublished art film arrives on Sky Arte: at 9.15 pm the world premiere of Raphael – The young prodigy, which retraces the extraordinary adventure of the Renaissance painter, shining the spotlight on his female portraits.

For the little ones, the special TV program for 24 December on Italia 1 at 7.25 am with Pippi Longstocking and the treasure of Capitan Kid, at 2.30 pm Balto and at 4 pm Willy Wonka and the chocolate factory with Gene Wilder, while at 7.30 pm there is Jim Carrey with a true party cult, The Grinch. On Rai1 themed films with Belle & amp; Sébastien at 2pm, Love Santa Claus at 5pm and Hugo Cabret at 11.15pm. In the early evening, then, from December 20 to January 4, a cycle of films by Laurel and Hardy on Rai Movie. On Rai3, on Christmas Eve after the Montecarlo Circus to follow «The famous invasion of the bears in Sicily», an animated film based on the novel by Dino Buzzati.

Animation also on Rai Gulp, on 24 December at 10 pm with “The colors of Christmas”, produced by Rai Ragazzi and Enanimation on the Christmas of Christian minorities in the Middle East. On Rai Movie on the eve of the evening (21.10), «The Christmas dinner», with Riccardo Scamarcio, Laura Chiatti, Veronica Pivetti and Michele Placido.

A journey of music, films and live shows (by Patrizia Vacalebri)

