“Partygate”: Boris Johnson and his finance minister fined for parties during confinement in the UK

Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson

Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson were fined for attending parties during the lockdown.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson; the Minister of Economy, Rishi Sunak; and Johnson’s wife, Carrie, have been fined for violating the rules during the covid-epidemic lockdown.

In a statement he read out to television cameras at the Downing Street government headquarters, Johnson offered a “wide apology” and acknowledged that he had not lived up to his own rules.

“I understand the anger many will feel that I have fallen short of the very standards that the government I lead had put in place to protect the public. I sincerely accept that people had a right to expect better.” “, said.

He also announced that he has already paid the fine, but was clear in stating that he does not intend to resign his position.

