“Partygate”: Boris Johnson and his finance minister fined for parties during confinement in the UK

12 April 2022, 15:05 GMT Updated 1 hour

image source, Reuters Caption, Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson were fined for attending parties during the lockdown.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson; the Minister of Economy, Rishi Sunak; and Johnson’s wife, Carrie, have been fined for violating the rules during the covid-epidemic lockdown.

In a statement he read out to television cameras at the Downing Street government headquarters, Johnson offered a “wide apology” and acknowledged that he had not lived up to his own rules.

“I understand the anger many will feel that I have fallen short of the very standards that the government I lead had put in place to protect the public. I sincerely accept that people had a right to expect better.” “, said.

He also announced that he has already paid the fine, but was clear in stating that he does not intend to resign his position.

It is the first time that a British prime minister has been sanctioned for breaking the law.

Johnson also confirmed that the fine he received relates to an encounter on June 19, 2020, when members of his team gathered to wish him a happy birthday.

Earlier on Tuesday, a government spokesman had said that not they had been informed to which event the fine was linked.

However, it had been confirmed that both Johnson’s wife and the finance minister were present at that meeting in June 2020.

The Police have investigated 12 gatherings that took place in Downing Street and Whitehallboth government locations, during lockdowns, and the infractions that they suppose of the laws imposed in the United Kingdom due to the pandemic.

Until now more than 50 tickets have been issued.

“Unable to Rule”

The leader of the opposition, the Labor Party member Keir Starmer said that Johnson and Sunak should drop their charges.

Starmer said this shows that the Conservatives are “totally incapable of governing.”

He added: “Britain deserves better. Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak repeatedly broke the law and lied to the British public. Both must resign.”

image source, BP Mean Caption, The events investigated occurred when there were more than 400 daily COVID deaths in the UK.

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey called for Parliament, currently in its Easter recess, to be called to make a vote of no confidence in the prime minister. “This is a government in crisis that neglects a country in crisis,” he said.

For its part, the group “Covid19 Families Grieving for Justice” said “there was simply no way the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister could continue.”

At the time the events under investigation occurred, the UK was in varying degrees of confinement and the rules included gatherings of more than two people. The country was experiencing a critical situation with more than 400 deaths daily.

accusations

Reports of parties taking place in Downing Street between 2020 and 2021, in full lockdown, appeared in December last year.

Initially, Johnson insisted that “guidelines were followed at all times.”

image source, BP Mean Caption, Boris Johnson apologized for attending the events and ordered an investigation.

But as more and more meetings were revealed, he faced more questions about his involvement.

The prime minister later apologized for attending a Downing Street garden party with drinks, but told Parliament that he believed that era a work event.

Johnson ordered a investigation into allegations of rule violations, directed by official Sue Gray.

The police initially said that they would not investigate the facts butAfter seeing Sue Gray’s report, she changed her mind.

The official published an interim report in which she stated that there had been “leadership failures” in the ggovernment.

“At times it seems that what was happening across the country was not thought through when considering the appropriateness of some of these gatherings, the risks they presented to public health, and how they might appear to the public,” the document stated.

Still, the full report has yet to see public light. It will be released once the police have finished their investigations.

Those previously fined include former Government Ethics Chief Helen MacNamara, who received a fine notice for attending a Cabinet Office farewell party in June 2020.

MacNamara, who is now an executive with Britain’s football league, the Premier League, said she apologized for “the error of judgment that I have shown”.

Several sources told the BBC that they had imposed some fines to people who attended a farewell party in Downing Street on April 16, 2021, the eve of the funeral of the pprince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II.

Those who receive a fine notification can pay within 28 days or challenge the police decision. If they contest it, the police review the case and then withdraw the sanction or take the matter to court.