Partygate, Boris Johnson at the center of the storm for the parties during the lockdown: “Bring the bottle”

Boris Johnson again at the center of the controversy, with the scandal of Partygate, linked to alcoholic parties organized in full lockdown. Now to rekindle the controversy is an email, sent by his private secretary on May 20, 2020, with which over one hundred people were invited to a party in the Downing Street garden. The message ended with the sentence: “Bring the bottle“. At that time the UK was in full swing lockdown and the restrictions in force provided that it was not possible to meet more than one person and that a distance of at least two meters was maintained, rules reaffirmed by the same government during a conference that took place on the same day as the invitation to the party. Such a blatant contradiction that some Downing Street official, incredulous at the invitation, replied: “Are they serious?” For the moment, from Johnson, who allegedly attended the clandestine party with his then wife Caroline Louise Bevan, no denial has arrived, but Scotland Yard has already contacted government offices and is carrying out investigations to investigate the matter.

This is just the latest of the parties that took place during the pandemic period of which we became aware, just think that last month at least five other parties emerged in Downing Street, organized in the months of November and December of 2020, right in the at a time when the anti-Covid restrictions imposed by the government itself prohibited parties of this type. The scandal Partygate it is helping to undermine the credibility of the British government and Johnson. With the new year, the premier hoped to leave behind the controversies of the last few months, but this new scandal, also accompanied by the sharp decline in the polls in favor of Labor, seems really difficult to overcome. The race for his successor has long since begun and sees two main challengers: Rishi Sunak, Chancellor of the Exchequer, and Liz Truss, Foreign Minister. The decisive moment will come during the next administrative elections in May.

