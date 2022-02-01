Partygate, British police investigate Johnson’s birthday party

A total of 16 events ended under the Gray ratio lens, 12 of these are the subject of the investigation launched by Scotland Yard and concern at least eight different dates. The four unfinished under police investigation all occurred in 2020, May 15, November 27, December 10 and 15.

The report states that “the meetings within this survey are spread over a period of 20 months (in the years 2020-21, ed.), A period that has been unique in recent times in terms of complexity and breadth of requests to public employees and indeed to the general public “.

And he continues recalling the commitment of officials and all the servants of the state. However, a very important statement is made that could have serious repercussions on the future of the conservative prime minister Boris Johnson: “There is a significant lesson to be learned from these events that must be addressed immediately throughout the government. For this it is not necessary to wait for the conclusion of police investigationsa. “Not only that, Gray refers to eexcessive use of alcohol “ in parties, which is not appropriate for those institutional places.