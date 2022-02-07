Partygate: Johnson attempts counterattack, reset to Downing Street – Last Hour

(ANSA) – LONDON, FEBRUARY 07 – New week on the grill, today the resumption of parliamentary work after the weekend, for Boris Johnson, hit by the investigation into the so-called Partygate scandal of gatherings organized in Downing Street between 2020 and 2021 in apparent violation of the Covid restrictions in effect at the time. The British premier faces a revolt in the Tory majority that could lead to a vote of confidence on his leadership if dissenting voices reach 54 out of 360 MPs in the ruling party group in the House of Commons; but he remains determined to try to resist by offering the rebels (who according to the most hostile press could reach 100 in the event of a showdown) a large reshuffle within his entourage, involved in the accusations about the “parties” of the Partygate and killed in the last days of resignations and torpedoes.



The reset began with the appointment of a current minister, brexiteer Steve Barclay, to the key position of the new Downing Street chief of staff, who will also keep the government seat and that of deputy for now as a sign of the desire to guarantee a greater liaison with the parliamentary group. While the controversy remains heated, after having expanded in recent days as well to the role of “tsarina” and alleged instigator of the Johnsonian missteps attributed to the first lady Carrie. Attack in the name of gossip to which Carrie herself has already responded by denying her influence within her husband’s staff and, if anything, defining herself as a “private” figure, victim of the thirst for “revenge” of former advisors who were put out like her alleged rival , Dominic Cummings.



And which paradoxically could prove to be counterproductive for the prime minister's detractors, given the many reactions of embarrassment, or real outrage, aroused by an operation tainted by obvious suspicions of "sexism".


