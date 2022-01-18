Partygate, Johnson’s plan to get out of the scandal: all the points of the “Red Meat” operation

Christmas quizzes, wines uncorked on the terrace and even a party the day before Prince Philip’s funeral. Under the name of Partygate the British press has been collecting all reports of the parties organized by Boris Johnson and his staff since the start of the Coronavirus pandemic. A long series of events in which the rules of the lockdown were rigorously broken. After a series of not-so-solid excuses – starting with “I thought it was a business event” – Johnson has now decided to move on to a more concrete action plan to try and solidify his leadership. The Sunday Times renamed this program Operation Red Meat, Operation Red Meat. There are a long line of moves on the to-do list, all of which have a popular impact. Or populist, critics say.

The new measures concern several issues that have always been discussed in the corridors of the Palace of Westminster. It starts with the control of the borders of the Channel which should now be entrusted directly to the army, so as to make the restrictions even more severe for those seeking to access the island from Europe. Then there are some rules that should cover vocational training for approx 1.5 million people currently out of work. And then there should also be health regulations: from investments in the public to the elimination of regulations to limit the spread of Coronavirus by January 26.

In addition to this package, more facade regulations are also being prepared. An exceptional ban appears to be in the plans to prevent Downing Street employees from consuming alcohol in the workplace. And again, there should be a stop on the license fee Bbc for two years. At present the British public television fee has been set at 159 pounds a year. If the Red Meat operation is the one dedicated to the voters, there is another one entirely inside the buildings. The British press called it operation Save Big Dog: after the scandals it seems that the members of the Downing Street staff are ready to resign to ease the pressure on the premier. Among the positions in the balance are those of Martin Reynolds, Johnson’s private secretary and his deputy Stuart Glassborow.

