Partygate: new photo embarrasses Johnson, with open bottle – World

A new photo embarrasses Boris Johnson as part of the revelations on the so-called Partygate scandal on the hangouts held in Downing Street between 2020 and 2021 in apparent violation of the Covid restrictions then in force.

The image, leaked today in the Daily Mirror online, shows Prime Minister Tory with a couple of other people (one wearing a festoon around his neck) in front of an open bottle of champagne and some snacks. And it concerns a Christmas greetings event organized by the staff – in theory as a remote “quiz”, with several collaborators linked in video – dating back to December 15, 2020, when the United Kingdom was no longer in lockdown, but in England they were still company parties and any social meeting between more than 2 people not living together are prohibited.

The publication of the photo sparked controversy requests for clarification during Question Time by two MPs from the Labor opposition, who urged Johnson to report this event to the police as well, initially not included in the list of alleged “parties” under investigation. by Scotland Yard. The premier had at the time denied that the meeting of 15 December 2020 could be classified as a party, but he still assured today that it too has been subjected to investigation by investigators.