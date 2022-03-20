Partying! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrated their first Holi as parents

UNITED STATES-. Friday March 18 Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra they continued the traditions and in their first year of parenthood they celebrated with a Festival of Colors in their backyard. The couple shared some photos of the moment they had fun with colored powders with a group of friends a month after welcoming their baby.

“To be able to find some joy at a time when the world feels so scary is a blessing. Happy Holi everyone. Thank you to our friends and family for playing Holi like Desi does! I feel blessed,” she wrote. Chopra in her publication, in which she shared both videos and photos of the fun celebration with her friends and her husband.

Jonas and Chopra They celebrated the party hello with his friends, including actor Jonathan Tucker, dressed in white and throwing bags of colored powder at each other in the backyard of his house in front of a beautiful panoramic view of Los Angeles. The couple also took advantage and enjoyed some Jowar Dhani Chivda, a popular sorghum popcorn dish during the Hindu festival.

Nick Jonas and Priyankra Chopra became parents a month ago

In one of the videos shared by Choprayou see this already Jonas sharing a kiss covered in different colors, while the singer rubbed more powder into his wife’s hair. On his side, the artist shared a clip on TikTok of himself in a white shirt, before donning the same color-covered look. “Holi was on,” wrote the youngest member of the Jonas Brothers.

hello It is celebrated in the south of Asia on Purnima (full moon day) during the Hindu calendar month of Phalguna (mid-March). The festival celebrates the beginning of spring and the triumph of good over evil. Jonas and Chopra They announced in January the arrival of their first baby, whom they received through surrogacy. At the moment the artists have not shared much about their new family.