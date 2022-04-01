‘Pasapalabra’ leaves its viewers ‘in shock’: Jaime, eliminated after 102 programs

The program ‘Pass word‘ has kept his followers in suspense throughout the week and viewers after coming announcing that something very shocking was going to happen in the next programs. Doubts about what it would be revolved around a possible victory of the final rosco by the renowned contestants or, unfortunately, an elimination. Finally, the latter has been what has happened, and which has not left anyone indifferent, not even social networks.

102 programs and more than 70,000 euros

And it is that one of the most outstanding contestants of this last edition was forced to leave the program in the last hours after losing the duel in the donut. This is Jaime, who had accumulated a total of 102 programs and whose farewell moved everyone: “I’m a little sad, but I don’t want to leave with that feeling. It has been a pleasure to be here, I said it at the time, you are my second family and I hope to see you again soon”.

Gone is that centennial barrier recently overcome and a total of 70,800 euros accumulated During his stay on the program, and in addition to this financial reward, the former contestant from Huelva has been the protagonist of the most watched duel in history, the one that faced Orestes. The contestant from Burgos could not help but get excited when he saw his rival lose and, without saying a word, many tried to console him.

“The human quality, the heart that he has there in the background, the great person that he always shows that he is, and that it will be the occasion in which he returns soon, because If someone deserves a pot of ‘Pass word‘, for work, for merit, for getting incredible things out and for culture, that’s Jaime”, he dedicated excitedly Orestes to Jaime before beginning the final test. His place will now be occupied by Elías, who has debuted in his first duel with Orestes, defeating him by leaving three unresolved for four of the historic contestant.