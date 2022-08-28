PASARELA – RD Fashion Week 2022: six days to show the evolution of local fashion (and much more)

From Tuesday, August 30 to Sunday, September 4, the city of Santo Domingo will wear its best clothes. Dominican Republic Fashion Week 2022 pull back the curtains to showcase the evolution of the Dominican clothing and design industry and promote the country as a fashion destination.

With a new scenario, the Epic Center, JW Marriott Blue Mall, but with the same desire to promote local talent and make fashion with a purpose, the organization of the event has scheduled 36 parades with local and international creators. The first of them, at the grand opening, will be borne by the internationally renowned Dominican designer Giannina Azar.

Claudia Avedaño, Daniella Batlle, Julio González and Juan Pablo Socarrás will say present on behalf of the guest country, Colombia.

Emerging designers -one per province- will present a collection in homage to the always remembered Oscar de la Renta.

“The idea is to give new talent a chance, since we have quite a few,” says the designer. Melkis Diazdirector of DR Fashion Week.

The presence of new talents explains this year’s motto: “Evolution”. With their creations, they will show the evolution that Dominican fashion has undergone.

The Parade for Inclusion, suspended last year due to the pandemic, returns for this edition and women deprived of their liberty, street children, the elderly and people in wheelchairs will participate.

Reactivation of the sector

Díaz considers that the fashion sector was “very affected” by the pandemic, as it is mainly made up of independent workers and owners of small workshops.

“This event serves as a reactivation for the industrySince designers can create new collections, new talents have the opportunity to be exposed and recognized”, he argues.

He recognizes that organizing an activity of this magnitude in a situation of economic crisis requires courage, but “we must continue”.

In his opinion, “this sector has a lot to offer”, because “we all consume fashion” and the rise of social networks has contributed to turning it into a mass consumption product.

Tickets to attend RD Fashion Week are on sale through social networks (@rdfashionweek) and the organization’s website, rdfashionweek.com.

parade program

TUESDAY 30

7:00 p.m.

Opening parade:

Giannina Azar – DR

WEDNESDAY 31

6:30 pm

Yesmin Serulle and JC Shoes

Maria Calderon – DR

Lorenny Solano – DR

8:30 pm

Jose Zafra – Peru

Mariel Arrea – Costa Rica

Leonel Lirio – DR

THURSDAY 1

4:00 p.m.

Carmen Nolasco – NY

Denisse Morel – RD

Evelin & Oscar – Venezuela

6:30 pm

Cristian Lagares – DR

Starlin of Holma – DR

Rafael Cennamo – Miami

8:30 pm

Bianna Candelario – DR

Laura Cardenes – DR

FRIDAY 2

4:00 p.m.

Claudia Avedaño – Colombia

The Albas – New York

Leticia Faviani – Peru

6:30 pm

Oscar de la Renta contest

LTB Jeans – DR

Marangoni – Miami

8:30 pm

Daniella Batlle – Colombia

Tiffany Fermin – DR

Joel Reyes – DR

SATURDAY 3

4:00 p.m.

Carolina Almonte – DR

Alina Khoury – DR

Paraca – DR

Mariela Pena – DR

6:30 pm

Melkis Diaz – DR

Vladimil Jimenez – RD

Julio Gonzalez – Colombia

8:30 pm

Alejandro Fajardo – Venezuela

Juan Pablo Socarras – Colombia

SUNDAY 4

Closing