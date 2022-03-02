Pasión de gavilanes 2 cancels chapter 12 on Telemundo: this is what the statement says | novel, netflix, cap12, ep12 | Cinema and series

On the afternoon of March 1, the official accounts of Passion of hawks 2 they surprised us with an announcement. It turns out that on that night we did not see the next chapter of the Colombian soap opera.

The cast’s reactions to learning that Pasión de gavilanes 2, chapter 12, is canceled. Photo: Telemundo

“All of us, when they tell us that tonight there is no episode of #PasionDeGavilanes. We look forward to seeing you tomorrow at 10PM/9C in another exciting episode of this new season, on Telemundo.” reads on Instagram and Facebook.

True to its style, the post was accompanied by unpublished images of the cast with serious and sad faces in order to try to offer something to the fans and motivate them to watch episode 12 tomorrow, March 2 at 10:00 pm on the Telemundo channel.

On the other hand, many wonder why this is. The followers left several comments questioning the reason why they will not be able to enjoy Pasión de gavilanes, season 2, chapter 12.

The team, neither short nor lazy, was very attentive and kindly responded to each of the fans. The reason is especially focused on the message from the president of the United States, Joe Bidenwho spoke about the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Unfortunately, the time of his demonstration crossed with the broadcast of the novel and, being an important event, they gave priority to the ruler. Apparently most viewers found out later, despite the fact that, at the end of Pasión de gavilanes 2, episode 11, the cancellation of chapter 12 was announced.

Can Passion of Gavilanes 2 be seen for free?

What you thought impossible, is reality. To the delight of the fans, the chapters of Pasión de gavilanes 2 are now available on the official YouTube channel of Telemundo Novelas. It is worth noting that they are published one day after their premiere. What are you waiting to see them?

Who is who in Passion of hawks 2?

Mario Cimarro as Juan Reyes

Juan Alfonso Baptista as Oscar Reyes

Michel Brown as Franco Reyes

Danna Garcia as Norma Elizondo

Paola Rey as Jimena Elizondo

Natasha Klauss as Sara Elizondo

Zharick León as Rosario Montes.

Why did Jorge Cao not return as Don Martín?

Cao has left an enigmatic message regarding his absence in the novel’s sequel: “The difference between winning and losing often consists in giving up. Walt Disney. Have a great weekend. Blessings,” said the artist in a video posted through his official Instagram account.

What are the names of the children of Norma Elizondo and Juan Reyes?

During the novel, it was revealed that Norma and Juan have three sons named Erick, León, and Juan David.

Passion of hawks: summary of the first season

If you want to catch up with the first season of Pasión de gavilanes, here we leave you a summary of the most important.

Pasión de gavilanes: other successful soap operas that had a sequel

I am Betty the Ugly one

Woman’s look

facing the sun

Loving You

The jackpot.

How old were the actors of Pasión de gavilanes 1?