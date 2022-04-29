Pasión de gavilanes 2 Chapter 51 live online via Telemundo: date, time and how to watch the episode of Thursday, April 28 live | Colombian soap operas | Netflix soap operas | FAME

In it previous episode of the second season of “Pasión de gavilanes”after attacking Jimena (Paola Rey) and Cosme Morales, Romina hides in the mill house, but is soon arrested and transferred to the San Marcos police station.

While handcuffed, she yells at her rival that she has more rights because she has a son with Óscar (Juan Alfonso Baptista). Although Jimena is devastated by the news, she insists on going to the police station to close the issue. In addition to the first charges, Romina is the main suspect in the attack against Gabriela Acevedo (Kristina Lilley).

Meanwhile, Rosario Montes (Zharick León) reveals the whereabouts of Muriel (Camila Rojas) and leads Samuel Caballero’s men to Sara’s (Natasha Klaus) ranch. To avoid further problems, Muriel talks to her mother and they come to an agreement: she will return to her house and the singer will respect her decisions, her personal life and will stay out of her relationship with Juan. David (Bernardo Flores).

Jimena devastated to hear that Óscar has a son with Romina (Photo: Pasión de gavilanes / Telemundo)

HOW AND WHAT TIME TO SEE “PASSION OF GAVILANES” 2 CHAPTER 51?

Chapter 51 of the second season of “Passion of Hawks” will premiere this Thursday April 28at 10:00 pm. (Eastern Time) in the United States.

If you are in the United States, you can watch the episode in question online on the same page of Telemundo. Just enter here to access all the episodes of the season and the additional material that the channel is enabling.

HOW CAN I WATCH “PASIÓN DE GAVILANES” 2 IF I AM NOT IN THE UNITED STATES?

If you do not reside in the United States, you will have to wait for the release of the new season through channels to be confirmed. At least the new chapters are expected to reach Netflix after its complete issuance by Telemundo.

In the case of Spain, “Passion of hawks 2″ was released on Wednesday, February 16 by Telecinco and broadcasts three new chapters every Wednesday at 10:00 p.m. In addition, it has daily repetitions in divinity at 8:00 p.m.

Jimena does not want to see Óscar again because of his betrayal (Photo: Pasión de gavilanes / Telemundo)

WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN “PASIÓN DE GAVILANES” 2 CHAPTER 51?

Apparently in the advance of chapter 51 of the second season of “Passion of Hawks”, Jimena refuses to listen to Óscar’s explanations and apologies. In fact, she talks to Norma about the anger she feels for not suspecting the secret her husband kept from her for so long.

Meanwhile, Duván is transferred to a shelter while his mother’s situation is resolved, Óscar proves that he is his father and obtains custody of his son. After Romina’s arrest, the little boy doesn’t want to know anything about his father either.

Will Jimena forgive Oscar? Will Romina get her freedom? Who will Duván stay with? Will Rosario respect the deal with Muriel?