Pasión de gavilanes 2 Chapter 52 live online via Telemundo: date, time and how to watch the episode on Friday, April 29 live | Colombian soap operas | Netflix soap operas | FAME

In it previous episode of the second season of “Pasión de gavilanes”, Jimena (Paola Rey) refuses to listen to Óscar’s explanations and apologies. In fact, he talks to Norma about her anger at not suspecting the secret her husband had kept from her for so long.

Meanwhile, Óscar (Juan Alfonso Baptista) visits Duván in the social service and promises him that he is doing everything possible to register him as his son and keep him in custody. However, the latter also depends on Romanwho remains imprisoned and insists that Reyes must leave Jimena to marry her.

In addition, it is revealed that Pedro did not die in the cemetery and that he remains in a hospital. As a policeman explains to Félix Carreño, that man could be the clue they need to discover Professor Genaro’s murderer.

Pedro remains hospitalized, will he wake up and accuse the twins? (Photo: Passion of hawks / Telemundo)

HOW AND WHAT TIME TO SEE “PASSION OF GAVILANES” 2 CHAPTER 52?

The chapter 52 from the second season of “Passion of Hawks” this was released friday april 29, at 10:00 pm. (Eastern Time) in the United States.

If you are in the United States, you can watch the episode in question online on the same page of Telemundo. Just enter here to access all the episodes of the season and the additional material that the channel is enabling.

HOW CAN I WATCH “PASIÓN DE GAVILANES” 2 IF I AM NOT IN THE UNITED STATES?

If you do not reside in the United States, you will have to wait for the release of the new season through channels to be confirmed. At least the new chapters are expected to reach Netflix after its full broadcast on Telemundo.

In the case of Spain, “Passion of hawks 2″ was released on Wednesday, February 16 by Telecinco and broadcasts three new chapters every Wednesday at 10:00 p.m. In addition, it has daily repetitions in divinity at 8:00 p.m.

Óscar Reyes facing Jimena’s friend in chapter 52 of “Pasión de gavilanes 2” (Photo: Telemundo)

WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN “PASIÓN DE GAVILANES” 2 CHAPTER 52?

Apparently in the advance of chapter 52 of the second season of “Passion of Hawks”, Óscar will go crazy with jealousy when Jimena receives a visit from Javier Ángel, an attractive model who will work for his brand.

In a conversation with his brother Juan, Óscar explains that he can’t stand Jimena’s friend because he knows he is interested in her and they shared a room during a tour.

On the other hand, Adam, the cowboy who is obsessed with Norma (Danna García), insists on approaching Juan’s wife and takes advantage of the fact that she is alone to try to go too far. Will Juan Reyes arrive in time to save his beloved?

