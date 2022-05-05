Pasión de gavilanes 2 Chapter 55 live online via Telemundo: date, time and how to watch the episode on Wednesday, May 4 live | Colombian soap operas | Netflix soap operas | FAME

The words of Roman in prison they torment Jimena. The youngest of the Elizondos she is disturbed by the wickedness of Duván’s motherwhom he loves very much and for whom now focused your concern. She knows that she won’t go back to Oscar, but she still wants him to stay with your son and will fight for that to happen. Although, why better not she stay with the little one? Gaby’s proposal leaves her aunt thinking.

In it previous chapter of “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ everyone in town attends the long-awaited presentation of Rosario Montes and Muriel at Bar Alcalá. Almost all the Elizondo Kings arrive at the place. Of course, Juan David is the special guest. The first to go on stage is Rosario, where she showed all her sensuality. Then came the beautiful Muriel, who ended her performance by giving her boyfriend a kiss.

All these scenes were seen by a mysterious and dangerous visitor. This is Samuel Caballero, Rosario’s husband and Muriel’s father. The man has come to the village to take them away by force. Until now, it was the only thing that was known about him, but now that he has witnessed what his wife and daughter do, it is not known how he will react. What will happen in the next chapter of the Colombian telenovela?

WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN “PASIÓN DE GAVILANES” 2 – CHAPTER 55?

Sarita is willing to give him a chance to demetrius. The man has insisted on this from the beginning and it seems that things are finally happening. However, Jimena will discover something about Franco Reyes that will give hope to his older sister. Is Juan and Óscar’s brother close to returning to his family? Where is the father of Gaby and Andrés?

HOW AND WHAT TIME CAN I SEE “PASIÓN DE GAVILANES” 2?

The chapter 55 of “Passion of hawks” 2 opens on Wednesday, May 4, at 10:00 pm (Eastern Time) in the United States.

If you are in the United States, you can watch the episode online on the same Telemundo page. just enter here to access all the chapters of the season and the additional material that the channel is enabling.

HOW CAN I WATCH “PASIÓN DE GAVILANES” 2 IF I AM NOT IN THE UNITED STATES?

If you do not reside in the United States, you will have to wait for the release of the new season through channels to be confirmed. At least the new chapters are expected to arrive on Netflix after their complete broadcast on Telemundo.

In the case of Spain, “Pasión de gavilanes” 2 was released on Wednesday, February 16 by Telecinco and after a change of Telecinco, the Colombian telenovela was withdrawn from prime time and now airs on Thursdays at 12:40 p.m.. However, it keeps the Daily repeats on Divinity at 8:00 p.m..

HOW TO SEE THE ORIGINAL CHAPTERS OF “PASIÓN DE GAVILANES”?

The 188 episodes of “Pasión de gavilanes” from the first season are available on Netflix. At the moment, the episodes of the continuation can be seen in the United States through the Telemundo signal.

In “Pasión de Gavilanes 2” we can see the Reyes brothers, the Elizondo sisters and the families they formed (Photo: Telemundo)

WHAT IS “PASSION OF GAVILANES” 2 ABOUT?

“Passion of Hawks” tells the story of Juan, Oscar Y Franco Reyesthree brothers who pass themselves off as hacienda workers to infiltrate the life of the elizondo family and to be able to avenge the death of his sister. However, the rancor manages to dissipate over time and they end up in love with the elizondo sistersputting his plan for revenge and family ties to the test.

Now, 20 years later, the ‘hawks’ will be forced to face new challenges that threaten their family. A tragic crime involving the death of a teacher shakes the family, since the evidence points to the children of one of the couples as possible culprits, unleashing a series of heartbreaking events that, once again, will test their love and loyalty.