Pasión de gavilanes 2 Chapter 64 live online via Telemundo: date, time and how to watch the episode on Friday, May 20 live | Colombian soap operas | Netflix soap operas nnda nnlt | FAME

What will happen inPassion of hawks 2″ chapter 64? The broadcast of the last episode of the second season of “Pasión de gavilanes” left the audience with their mouths open, every time they witnessed how Romina’s plan ends in a terrible event that involves her son Duván.

Not only that, since Demetrio feels little by little cornered and decides to leave the farm in order to avoid an encounter with the police., who will seek to find Sibyl’s whereabouts. At another moment, we see Franco Reyes being fed by his brother Juan de el so that he can be reunited with his family, but he is very afraid.

Due to this and other events, fans of the soap opera, starring Mario Cimarro, Danna García, Juan Alfonso Baptista, Paola Rey, Michel Brown and Natasha Klauss, along with a new generation of hawks, want to know what will happen to the characters in the next chapter. Next, we tell you what you should know.

In “Pasión de gavilanes 2”, Muriel is jealous of what happened between her mother and Juan David, whom she claims for what happened between them (Photo: Telemundo)

WHAT HAPPENED IN “PASIÓN DE GAVILANES” 2 – CHAPTER 63?

The Gunter’s intrigues cause an argument between Muriel and John David, but she decides to look for him to solve her problems and, boy, did they succeed! Given this, Gunther not satisfied and meets with Samuel Caballero to tell him that his wife and daughter fell in love with the same man.

It gets closer every time the long-awaited reunion between Sara Elizondo and Franco Reyes, who is being prepared by his brothers. Although he thought that everything would be easier, he is very scared about how the mother of his children will react.

In another scene we see how Duván’s life is in danger because of his mother, who does not hesitate to blame the Reyes Elizondo Dynasty for what happened. To know all the details of chapter 63, only CLICK HERE.

WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN CHAPTER 64 OF “PASSION OF GAVILANES 2″?

In the advance of chapter 64 we hear say: “An unimaginable event is about to occur. Get ready!”. when we see Rosario Montes threaten his daughter to get away definitively from Juan David, his obsession. In another scene they appear Muriel and her partner kissing passionately without realizing that Samuel is watching them.

At another moment, Franco is lying on his bed and hears a voice say: “You have to see your family.” He wakes up scared and bewildered, because he is very afraid of meeting his loved ones again, after several years of absence.

A new scene introduces us to Óscar Reyes is heartbroken in the hospital next to his son Duvánwho is torn between life and death.

HOW AND WHAT TIME CAN I SEE “PASIÓN DE GAVILANES” 2?

Chapter 64 of “Pasión de gavilanes” 2 will be released this Friday, May 20, at 10:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) in the United States.

If you are in the United States, you can watch the episode online on the same Telemundo page. Just enter here to access all the episodes of the season and the additional material that the channel is enabling.

Juan advising Franco in chapter 63 of “Pasión de gavilanes 2” (Photo: Telemundo)

HOW CAN I WATCH “PASIÓN DE GAVILANES” 2 IF I AM NOT IN THE UNITED STATES?

If you do not reside in the United States, you can only wait for the release of the new season through channels to be confirmed. At least it is expected that New chapters arrive on Netflix after their full broadcast on Telemundo.

In the case of Spain, due to low audience ratings, “Pasión de gavilanes” was withdrawn from prime time and now airs on Thursdays at 12:40 p.m.. However, it keeps the Daily repeats on Divinity at 8:00 p.m..

Demetrio seeks to get rid of Dominga in chapter 63 of “Pasión de gavilanes 2” (Photo: Telemundo)

HOW TO SEE THE ORIGINAL CHAPTERS OF “PASIÓN DE GAVILANES”?

The 188 episodes of “Pasión de gavilanes” from the first season are available on Netflix. At the moment, the episodes of the continuation can be seen in the United States through the Telemundo signal.