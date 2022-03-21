Pasión de gavilanes 2: this week’s schedule on Telemundo, from March 21 to 25 | Season 2 | United States | Telemundo soap operas | netflix | Colombian soap operas | nnda nnlt | FAME

Season two of “Passion of Hawks” aired its first episode on February 14 via Telemundo. His story is set 20 years after the events of the first deliverywhich appeared for the first time on October 21, 2003, becoming one of the Spanish-speaking favorites.

With mario cimarroDanna García, Michel Brown, Paola Rey, Natasha Klauss and Juan Alfonso Baptista as protagonists, the telenovela takes up the plot of “Pasión de gavilanes” to focus on the children of the Reyes-Elizondo family, without leaving aside the original cast.

The new season of the soap opera Telemundo will premiere chapters during the week of March 21 to 25. Next, we tell you everything you need to know about its broadcast schedule.

Erick and León are the twins of Juan Reyes and Norma Elizondo (Photo: Telemundo)

WHAT IS KNOWN ABOUT THE SCHEDULE OF “PASIÓN DE GAVILANES” ON TELEMUNDO?

“Pasión de gavilanes” 2 premiered a month ago and since then it has been one of the most watched productions on the Spanish-speaking channel.

Its episodes are broadcast from Monday to Friday at 10 pm, Eastern time in the United States, on the Telemundo network.

If you are in North America, you can watch the episode online on the same Telemundo page. just enter here to access all the chapters of the season and the additional material that the channel is enabling.

In the case of Spain, “Pasión de gavilanes” 2 was released on February 16 by Telecinco and since then it broadcasts three chapters every Wednesday, from 10:00 pm to 1:15 am.

WHAT HAPPENED IN CHAPTER 24 OF “PASSION OF GAVILANES”?

In the last episode of the series, Jimena is shown recovering from the intoxication caused by the substance that Duván added to his coffeewhile Romina goes around her house and looks for Óscar under the pretext of child support.

In order to get rid of her, Óscar promises to visit her later and bring her the money that belongs to her. When that happens, Romina tries to seduce him without success. Before leaving, she asks Duván to go for a walk with him and takes advantage of the moment to speak well of Jimena.

Although the little boy agrees that she is a good woman, he also defends his mother and wonders why his father did not stay with her. After Óscar promises to be a better father, Duván mentions Jimena’s hospitalization, which draws the attention of Baptista’s character, but before he can ask any more questions, the boy runs off.

THE NEW ACTORS OF “PASIÓN DE GAVILANES”

Among the new values ​​of “Passion of Hawks”, whose mission will be to perpetuate the legacy of the program, highlight, first of all, Bernardo Flores, Sebastian Osorio and John Manuel Restrepothe actors who play the children of Juan Reyes (Cimarro) and Norma Elizondo (García).

In addition, the cast of second season of the soap opera have joined:

Sergio Goyri

Camila Rojas

Alexander Lopez

yare santana

Jerome Cantillo

German Quintero

Constance Hernandez

Michael’s Angel

Boris Schomann

Jacob Montalvo

Jonathan Bedoya

Sebastian Vega

Valeria Caicedo

Katherine Porto

Alvaro Garcia

WHAT ACTORS RETURN IN “PASIÓN DE GAVILANES″ 2?

Danna García, Mario Cimarro, Paola Rey, Michel Brown, Natasha Klauss and Juan Alfonso Baptista, once again play the Reyes brothers and the Elizondo sisters, the protagonists of the story.

In addition to the six main characters, the new season of “Pasión de gavilanes” will feature four other actresses from the original story: Zharick León (Rosario Montes), Kristina Lilley (Gabriela Elizondo), Carmenza González (Quintina) and Tatiana Jauregui ( Sunday).

WHAT IS “PASSION OF GAVILANES” 2 ABOUT?

“Passion of Hawks” tells the story of John, Oscar and Franco Reyesthree brothers who pass themselves off as hacienda workers to infiltrate the life of the elizondo family and to be able to avenge the death of his sister. However, the rancor manages to dissipate over time and they end up in love with the elizondo sistersputting his plan for revenge and family ties to the test.

Now, 20 years later, the ‘hawks’ will be forced to face new challenges that threaten their family. A tragic crime involving the death of a teacher shakes the family, since the evidence points to the children of one of the couples as possible culprits, unleashing a series of heartbreaking events that, once again, will test their love and loyalty.

WILL “PASSION OF GAVILANES 2″ COME TO NETFLIX?

There are chances thatPassion of Hawks” is also viewed via the platform Netflix. Precisely the actresses danna garcia and Natasha Klaus provided some details to People in Spanish of what will be the new installment of “Passion of Hawks”.

When asked if “Pasión de gavilanes” 2 could be seen through Netflix, the actress who gives life to Sarita Elizondo said: “I suppose so, for now I only know that we are going to appear on Telemundo,” he assured. More details HERE.

On the other hand, taking into account other Colombian productions, such as “Café con aroma de mujer”, for example, which reached the streaming giant three months after its premiere; we could assume that this would be the same fate of “Pasión de gavilanes”. In other words, his arrival at Netflix could take place a few months after his arrival at Telemundo; however, it should be noted that this has not yet been confirmed. MORE DETAILS HERE.