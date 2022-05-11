Pasión de gavilanes 2 was suspended by Telemundo: when will the soap opera return? | Passion of hawks 2 chapter 58 LIVE ONLINE | Cinema and series

“Passion of hawks 2″ premiered its chapter 57 last Friday, May 6, giving the return of Franco Reyes, Michel Brown’s character, as its star moment.

With fans excited by the arrival of the younger brother of the Kings to the plot, questions appeared on social networks about a possible cancellation of the Colombian telenovela. The doubt arose after Telemundo announced the Turkish fiction, “Amor Brave” at the same time.

Followers of “Pasión de gavilanes 2” demand that Telemundo explain why they have confirmed a new soap opera in the schedule of the Colombian series. Photo: Instagram/Telemundo capture

What will happen to “Pasión de gavilanes 2” and why was it not broadcast on Monday, May 9?

With the entry of Michel Brown to “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ as the main course, fans noticed that this Monday the 9th and Tuesday the 10th, the Colombian telenovela will not premiere its new chapters. In this sense, Telemundo broadcast a spot announcing that other productions will take its time slot. The soap opera will be broadcast again at its usual time on Wednesday, May 11.

What is “Brave Love” about?

Set in Korludag, a small town on the outskirts of Istanbul, the plot tells the story of Cesur (Tatlıtuğ), a kind man who arrives in Korludag determined to fulfill a dark mission: to take revenge on Tahsin Korludag (Tamer Levent), who —according to he—killed his father and grandparents. On his way he will meet Suhan (Büyüküstün), with whom he falls in love. What he doesn’t know is that she is Tahsin’s daughter.

Kıvanç Tatlıtug plays Cesur, a noble man who will search for those responsible for the death of his father and grandparents. Photo: Telemundo

How many chapters would Passion for Hawks 2″ have?

Although 80 chapters were confirmed for the plot of the Elizondo and the Kings, the calculation of the followers anticipated its departure from the air with just over 70 episodes. Now, the chain itself has detailed that its successful product will not be broadcast in the first two days of this week.

If all of the above has alarmed you, don’t worry, because the television network has revealed that This brief stop will only be for Monday 9 and Tuesday 10 May.

In that sense, “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ will resume its usual schedule on Wednesday 11 because it will give up its space for the end of two productions and the premiere of another two.

In this way, we will have on Monday the 9th the end of “Exatlón: Estados Unidos” and the closing of “Hercai: amor y vendetta”, while on Tuesday the 10th there will be the live broadcast of “The house of the famous”, followed by the launch of the series “Until money separates us”.

Telemundo postpones “Pasión de gavilanes 2” until Wednesday, May 11. Photo: Instagram/@Telemundo

Where to see “Passion of hawks 2”?

As many fans already know, “Pasión de gavilanes 2” can be seen live on Telemundo, in the United States. In case you want to watch the episodes online, there is Peacock, a streaming service available only in certain locations.

Pasión de gavilanes 2 announced the return of Franco Reyes to the plot. Photo: composition/Telemundo

How long does each chapter of “Pasión de Gavilanes 2” last?

Each chapter of “Pasión de gavilanes 2” lasts approximately 45 to 50 minutes.

Where do they show “Pasión de Gavilanes 2″?

“Pasión de gavilanes 2″ is broadcast by the Telemundo signal and can also be seen online through the official app of the Colombian channel.

Why did Jorge Cao not return as Don Martín?

Cao has left an enigmatic message regarding his absence in the novel’s sequel: “The difference between winning and losing often consists in giving up. Walt Disney. Have a great weekend. Blessings,” said the artist in a video posted through his official Instagram account.

Jorge Cao is mainly recognized for playing Martín Acevedo in Pasión de gavilanes. Photo: Instagram/cao.jorge

Would “Pasión de gavilanes 2” be canceled and replaced by a Turkish series?

The excitement of the fans to see their favorite characters in “Pasión de gavilanes 2” could have an expiration date sooner than expected. Through his official Instagram account, Telemundo has detailed that the Turkish series “Brave Love” will premiere on its TV channel from Tuesday, May 31 and will be broadcast right at the same time as “Passion of hawks 2″.

In that sense, the viewers have done their calculations and have noticed that the latter would come to an end with only 73 episodes on average. Clearly, this detail has unleashed the immediate response of the followers in the aforementioned social network and they demand explanations that, until now, Telemundo has not offered.

“Pasión de gavilanes 2” has had a premiere that has divided fans due to its plot far removed from what was seen in the first part. Photo: Telemundo

“Pasión de gavilanes 2″: Andrés, the gay character of Jerónimo Cantillo

The first season of “Passion of Hawks” He introduced us to the beloved Leandro Santos as an allusion to the LGTBIQ + community. However, with the death of actor Sebastián Boscán, the faithful followers were left without the beloved character. Now, the second installment of the telenovela has confirmed that Andrés, the son of Sara Elizondo and Franco Reyes, is gay.

With the arrival of Albín Duarte in San Marcos, many believed that Juan and Norma’s marriage would break up. However, the eldest of the Kings soon realized that the young man was not really looking to get closer to his wife, but that he already had a relationship with Andrés, for which everything was left in an anecdotal confusion.

The actor behind the character is Jerónimo Cantillo, a Colombian artist known mainly for his role as Kaleth Morales in “Los Morales”, from Caracol Television. Also, within his recent projects is “Rebelde”, the Netflix reboot in which he plays Dixon.

Andrés (played by Jerónimo Cantillo) is the son of Sara Elizondo and Franco Reyes. Photo: composition LR/Telemundo/Instagram/@jeronimocantillo

When will “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ premiere on Netflix?

According to the information shared by the Confidencia Digital portal, Netflix would have already secured the distribution rights for “Pasión de gavilanes 2″.

For her part, Danna García also referred to the premiere of the fiction via streaming: “I suppose so, for now I only know that we are going to appear on Telemundo,” she told People magazine in Spanish.

Although there is no official announcement, the Colombian production is expected to reach the catalog of the big red N shortly after its full broadcast on Telemundo.

Netflix would have already secured the distribution rights for “Pasión de gavilanes 2″. Photo: composition/People in Spanish.

Why is Franco not in “Pasión de Gavilanes 2″?

Since the actor who gives life to Franco Reyes, Michel Brown, could not be in the recordings of the soap opera, the writers wrote him a participation for the later chapters. In that sense, his expected entry into the plot occurred in chapter 56 and 57, which is why in episode 58 of “Pasión de gavilanes 2 ″ the celebration of his return will continue.

“Passion of hawks”: summary

“Passion of hawks 2″, trailer

What characters are not in “Passion of hawks 2″?

In this sequel, there are several characters who have not returned to the plot. In this sense, we see the absence of Gloria Gómez (Eva Rodríguez), Ana Lucía Dominguez (Libia Reyes), Lorena Meritano (Dinora Rosales) and Andrea Villarreal (Panchita). In the case of Don Martín, the affable grandfather was replaced by another actor: Germán Quintero.