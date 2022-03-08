“Pasión de gavilanes”: Which actors died before the second season?

“Pasión de gavilanes” premiered in 2003 on the television network Caracol Televisión. The novel narrates the story of revenge of the Reyes brothers, but their plans change when they fall in love with the Elizondo sisters, and from that, events occur in the drama that will strengthen the love they have for each other.

Years later, the novel gained popularity again when it premiered on the platform Netflixthe fame was so great that the creator and Telemundo Television decided to produce a second season to the delight of their fans, which is already being broadcast and tells the story of the new generation of Gavilanes.

The main cast have welcomed the new young performers, they have also said goodbye to great, friends and co-workers, with whom they participated in the first season of “Passion of Hawks”. There were six actors who participated in the novel and today they are no longer alive.

Actors of “Pasión de gavilanes” who have died

Sebastian Boscan

The Colombian actor played the funny Leandro Santos in the first season of “Passion of Hawks”. She participated in different productions such as “El Barón”, “Débora, the woman who undressed Colombia”, “Loquito por ti”, “Sin Senos No Hay Paraíso”, “Madre Luna”, “Doña Bárbara” and “Montecristo”. She passed away when she was 41 years old from stomach cancer.

July of the Sea

He played Leonidas Coronado in the novel “Passion of Hawks”. He passed away in 2019 at the age of 75 due to a stroke. He has participated in films such as “Cursed Area”, “27 Hours with Death” and in soap operas such as “The Woman in the Mirror”, “I Will Teach You to Love”, “Amores de Mercado”, “Victoria”, “Sin Breasts There is no Paradise” and “Women to the limit”.

Herbert King

Colombian actor who passed away in 2018 due to a heart attack. He gave life to Herzog Vargas in “Passion of Hawks”. Other participations he had were in “Bella Calamidades”, “Alejo”, “The search for love”, “New rich, new poor” or “Without breasts there is no paradise” and in the films “Stadium hit”, “My grandfather , my dad and I”, “The Immoral Minister” and “Loving Pablo”.

liliana lozano

He died in 2009 in Pradera, Valle del Cauca, and it is said that the cause of his death was a reckoning. His body was found next to that of drug trafficker Leónidas Vargas. His beginnings on television began in “Passion of Hawks” playing Esperanza, she was also part of other productions such as “Seventh Gate: Inexplicable Stories”, “Amores de Mercado”, “La Dama de Troya”, “Decisiones” and “No one lives here – Colombia”.

Ferdinand Runner

The actor gave life to Calixto Uribe in “Passion of Hawks”. He was hit by a motorcycle in Bogotá, Colombia. The accident caused him a blow to the head, which was the cause of his death. He had participations in cinema with films like “El Tigre”, “Deadly Taxi”, “Amor blind” or “My grandfather, my dad and I”, he also participated in soap operas such as “Café con aroma de mujer”, “Zorro: La Sword and the Rose”, “Pablo Escobar, the patron of evil” and “Sin Senos Sí Hay Paraíso”.

Raul Gutierrez

I participate in “Passion of Hawks” with the character of Jaime Justino Bustillo. In addition, he participated in soap operas such as “Doña Bárbara”, “Luna”, “La heiress”, “Lovers of the Desert”, “Perro amor” and “Secretos del paradise”. The actor died at the age of 64.

OUR PODCASTS

“My favorite novel”: The great works of classical literature with the comments of Nobel Prize winner Mario Vargas Llosa. An RPP production for all Spanish-speaking listeners.