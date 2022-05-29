Pasión de gavilanes: which telenovela replaces season 2 on Telemundo | Brave Love | Turkish soap operas | nnda nnlt | FAME

“Passion of hawks 2″ was one of the most anticipated productions for a long time and at the beginning of 2022 the new chapters of the Colombian drama that tells the story of the Reyes brothers and the Elizondo sisters were released. However, after a few months the soap opera will come to an end and many have wondered what production will replace it? Therefore, here we tell you everything about it.

It was 2003 when it premiered “Passion of Hawks”, a telenovela starring renowned actors mario cimarro, danna Garcia, Paula King, John Alphonse Baptista, Michael Brown Y Natasha Klauswho captivated the public from start to finish with a story of love, passion and revenge.

But almost 20 years had to pass for the new version of this production to return to the screens and the novelty was that the same protagonists of the first season returned with more force to the joy of their thousands of fans.

In “Pasión de gavilanes 2” Franco and Sara have an intense conversation that puts the whole family on alert (Photo: Telemundo)

That was how the story of the brothers kings and the elizondo sisters in “Passion of hawks 2″ managed to be a complete success and its fans were able to enjoy each of the chapters through the Telemundo signal.

Likewise, the aforementioned channel announced that “Passion of hawks 2″ will end next Tuesday, May 31 so it will leave a gap in your nightly schedule. That is why there is already a replacement for the successful Colombian production.

“Pasión de gavilanes 2” is broadcast by the Telemundo signal (Photo: Pasión de gavilanes / Instagram)

THE TELENOVELA THAT WILL REPLACE “PASIÓN DE GAVILANES 2”

With the grand finale of the telenovela “Passion of hawks 2″, Tuesday May 31the hours of 10:00 p.m. will be free for the new Turkish production “brave love” take charge of the night.

With this it is shown that Telemundo will not choose to present a new telenovela to replace the Colombian drama, but on the contrary, it has decided that “brave love” broadcast two chapters.

In this sense, since June 1 the production starring Tuba Büyüküstün Y Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ It will broadcast two episodes in a row daily, according to People en Español.

It should be noted that currentlybrave love” airs at 9:00 p.m. ET on Telemundo’s signal.

“Brave Love” is a new production starring actors Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ and Tuba Büyüküstün (Photo: Ay Yapım)

WHAT IS “BRAVE LOVE” ABOUT?

“brave love”, titled “Cesur ve Guzel” in its original language, tells the story of Cesur a young man who returns to a small town on the outskirts of Istanbul to take revenge on Tahsin Korludağwho murdered his father.

But even though he is blinded by hate, he will end up falling in love with suhan, the daughter of his enemy. But little by little the young woman will begin to find out about the lies and acts committed by her firstborn.

The telenovela was nominated for the International Emmy Awards for best telenovela in 2018. It has been broadcast in numerous countries such as Hungary, Romania, Spain, Albania, Greece, Kosovo, Pakistan, Bolivia, Iran, Iraq, Kurdistan, Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Puerto Rico, Colombia and Chile.

The soap opera “Brave Love” is one of the most successful productions in Turkey (Photo: Ay Yapim)

WHAT IS SEASON 2 OF “PASIÓN DE GAVILANES” ABOUT?

“Passion of hawks 2″ tells the story of Juan, Oscar Y Franco Reyesthree brothers who pass themselves off as peons of a hacienda to infiltrate the life of the elizondo family and avenge the death of his sister. However, the grudge disappears when they fall in love with the daughters of the family and abort their plan at the cost of their pride.

Now, 20 years later, the hawks have been forced to face new challenges that threaten their family.

A tragic crime involving the death of a teacher shakes the family since the evidence points to the children of one of the couples as possible culprits, unleashing a series of heartbreaking events that will once again test their love and loyalty.

In “Pasión de Gavilanes”, Mario Cimarro was Juan Reyes, a strong and fighting man who falls in love with the beautiful Norma Elizondo.