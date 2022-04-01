‘Pasión de Gavilanes’ will change the course of its history on Thursday

Jealousy and passions accumulate in ‘Pasión de Gavilanes’, a series that, this Thursday, March 31, will take an unexpected turn.

The pressure mounts, the doubts intensify, and the public will witness the “great event that will change this history”, starring mario cimarro, danna garcia, Paula King, John Alphonse Baptista, Natasha Klaus and Michael Brown.

Although we will have to watch today’s episode, at 10 PM/ 9C on Telemundo, to discover more details, in the promotional video that ‘Pasión de Gavilanes’ launched we can see an unexpected kiss between the characters of Cimarro and Zarick LeonJuan Reyes and Rosario Montes, respectively.

But… why does Juan kiss Rosario? How will Norma (Garcia) react when she sees them?

“omg! What did my eyes just see!” one social media user was quick to comment, while someone else expressed, ‘What?! I did not expect this at all.”

Surely that kiss is just the tip of the iceberg of what will come to light very soon.

A few days ago, Zharick León confessed that “Pasión de Gavilanes 2” was a gift in her life, because she was going through a personal problem when she started recording the telenovela.

For his colleague, this stage has also been very special and has brought surprises on a personal level. And it is that, Mario Cimarro and his fiancee will be parents, and they have already revealed the name of his baby.





Before the premiere of this second part of ‘Pasión de Gavilanes’, Mario Cimarro spoke of the ‘new’ Juan Reyes and confessed that this is the most important character in his life.

“Now we are going to see him 20 years later, successful, he brought his family forward, he unified them, he has children,” the Cuban actor explained at the time, noting that landing the role was a great challenge.

“It’s super hard, super hard and complicated and [Juan Reyes] It has, it has a great responsibility throughout history, it is like the anchor, it is like the foundation,” he added.

On the other hand, this same month of March, Danna García told how she felt to be Norma Elizondo again, the role that made her famous, in ‘Pasión de Gavilanes’.

García, who described the new Norma Elizondo as “an empowered woman,” specified that for her returning to this television project represents several positive aspects of her professional career, among which is passing the baton to a new litter of actors.

“I feel honored to be able to be part of the kick of good luck to this new generation of hawks and to be able to see how history grows,” said the 44-year-old Colombian.

And it is that, in this second season of ‘Pasión de Gavilanes’, on the air since last February 14, the star of the small screen presents herself with renewed vigor as the mother of three, whom she defends tooth and nail, just as viewers have been able to see in the first chapters of this emblematic story.

In this sense, Danna specified how she feels about enchanting a mother of a family who knows how to take the reins of a farm:

“The story grows towards other directions, towards other universes and Norma is somehow an important part of this new generation, not only because of the drag we have from the first, but because I am the mother of the three new [gavilanes]so I think it will be nice and that it can be like a new blood that gives freshness to the story.

