Paso Pluma concert in Tijuana canceled due to death threats – jenesaispop.com

Update 21st September: The Paso Pluma concert in Tijuana has been canceled due to death threats the musician received. Our goal is to protect the fans and the team. For the safety of everyone involved we will be canceling our show in Tijuana.

It’s not all good news for the featherweights. The Mexican artist, who two days ago took the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards to perform her song ‘Lady Gaga’, has been facing death threats in recent hours because of the lyrics of her songs.

In the video clip of his song ‘Siempre Pendientes’, in which he collaborated with Luis R Conriquez, he tells the story of Joaquin El Chapo, a Mexican drug smuggler who was the leader of the Sinaloa Cartel. It is precisely these types of references, which occur quite frequently in Peso Pluma’s music, that have drawn the ire of a rival drug trafficking gang. According to the Los Angeles Times

The city of Tijuana lit up with various banners signed by the Jalisco Nueva Generación cartel, in which, because of his “abusive and loose language”, they threatened the artist to cancel the concert scheduled in the city today, otherwise the same would happen. Last.

The police are already investigating the situation and Peso Pluma’s fans, which have been on the rise due to the singer’s recent rise in popularity, are anxiously waiting for action to be taken by him. In our country, his current fame has led him to reach the top 50 on Spotify Spain with ‘Clona’, his collaboration with Karol G.