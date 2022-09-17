“Passage to Paradise”: Julia Roberts and George Clooney, the most charismatic couple in cinema in a light comedy

“Passage to Paradise”: the comedy that brings back the couple of friends of Julia Roberts and George Clooney (UIP)

what would become of Ticket to paradise without Julia Roberts either George Clooney? Without a doubt it would be one more movie of the many romantic comedies that we have seen throughout the history of cinema. Of those that we know how it begins, how it develops and how it ends. But it is also one of those stories in which we decide to submerge ourselves and surrender to the wave so that it can take us safely to the coast. That trip, in this case, we owe to Clooney and Roberts.

This film has just been released and is directed by Oliver “Ol” Parker English writer and director known more than anything for being a writer and director of Mamma Mia, here we go again!.

George Clooney and Julia Roberts movie pairing that works perfectly (UIP)

The plot of the film is very simple and never ceases to amaze. Julia plays Georgia who was married for five years to David (Clooney). From this union was born Lily (Katlin Denver who comes from being nominated for an Emmy for the series dopesick) who has just graduated as a lawyer and as a reward for her efforts, she travels with a friend to Bali. Hence paradise. But the relationship that is central to this film is the one between David and Georgia who get along like cats and dogs.

They both tried to make their marriage work but were unsuccessful. While David, an architect by profession, remained anchored in that bond (she has not had any formal relationship since she separated from Georgia), she devoted herself fully to her career in the world of art galleries and enjoying company. masculine. But having a daughter together, the bond between them is sealed for life and they inevitably have to share some of their time together.

Clooney and Roberts play David and Georgia in the film “Ticket to paradise” (UIP)

After attending Lily’s graduation ceremony and dropping her off at the airport on her way to Bali with her friend Wren (Billie Lourd), David and Georgia breathe a happy sigh as they realize they will never see each other again. But an email arrives from distant lands in which Lily tells them that she is going to marry a young man she has just met in Bali, named Gede (Maxime Bouttier) who is a seaweed farmer.

ticket to paradise takes the viewer to the earthly paradise that exists in Thailand (the film was actually filmed in Australia where Clooney moved with his family while Julia was alone and joined George’s clan) who will be one more protagonist of the plot that becomes short at times.

Gede and Lily must fight against her parents so that their dream of love comes true (UIP)

The chemistry that both achieve is undeniable and gives us the best scene when they dance with several drinks on top (called a contest beer pong) Georgia and David, which seems to be the moment in which we reflect on the power of the last names of Clooney and Roberts in the film (while they make us smile). However, the young cast, with this new couple, does not achieve its goal. There is a lack of romanticism and that transmission for the viewer who at no time wants them to stay together.

The film becomes predictable and it is hard to get carried away at times by the only important presence that Julia and George provide. The opposition of the big cities versus the earthly paradise of Bali becomes another tension in the plot that has a clear winner in the white sand beaches and crystal clear waters. A film that will make you have a good time, without emotional moments achieved, but with a lot of chemistry in the leading couple.

In a behind the scenes of the film you can see the good understanding between Julia and George (UIP)

passage to paradise is part of this week’s movie billboard.

