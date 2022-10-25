‘Passage to paradise’ – Ríodoce

Although they have been divorced for years, Georgia (Julia Roberts) and David (George Clooney) meet again in Bali, where they travel to try to convince their daughter Lily (Kaitlyn Dever) not to marry Gede (Maxime Bouttier), the boy who she just met in the middle of the sea, when she and her best friend Wren (Billie Lourd) were about to drown. Although the parents’ strategy to get the girlfriend to say no is a good one, they soon discover how complicated and risky it is to use it, especially because the time they share in that paradisiacal place could give them the opportunity to settle old scores.

The most outstanding of passage to paradise (Ticket to Paradise/EU/2022) is the presence of Julia Roberts and George Clooney. The chemistry between this couple who has also shared the screen in the money master (2016), The new big scam (2004), Confessions of a dangerous mind (2002) and the big scam (2001), is impressive. It is evident that the interpreters know how to work together and that they get along excellent off the set, which explains that it does not matter if they talk, joke; they are sarcastic, ironic, serious, formal; they are allied or against; fight or reconcile: they are completely believable and enjoyable when they share a scene.

Another aspect in favor of the film is its natural landscapes, which sell themselves and do not need any story or famous cast to be admired and appreciated. By the way, the plot is located in Bali, Indonesia, but the sea, the mountains and the vegetation that would enchant anyone, belong to Queensland, Australia.

Despite all of the above, a famous couple and a beautiful location are not enough to make the film written by Daniel Pipski and Parker himself worthwhile, really. Its disadvantages stand out and that causes it to not be fully enjoyed. From the outset, it should be taken into account that, somehow, the essence of the musical Mamma mia! (2008) is in passage to paradise, and it is not by chance. Although the director of the latter did not direct the one from 14 years ago, he did take charge of Mama Mia! Let’s go again (2018), the sequel to the one starring Meryl Streep and Amanda Seyfried, in which, also, the daughter of separated parents is about to get married far from her hometown. In that case, the Greek islands were the setting that served as the background for the sequences, seasoned by a wide repertoire of ABBA songs.

The film, which would not be bad at all for one of those weekends when you don’t want to do anything and it doesn’t matter what you see on television, is not only extremely predictable, but it seems that the purpose of the writers was , precisely, to make it look that way: everything that is thought from the beginning of how the plot will develop and end, happens as it is, so there is not a single element of surprise; some scenes are so obvious that they can easily be predicted without fear of being wrong; and the characters and situations are too stereotyped. To top it off, it’s supposed to be a romantic comedy, but passage to paradise It doesn’t make you laugh or get excited, much less laugh out loud or feel butterflies in your stomach. See her… at her own risk, as always.

