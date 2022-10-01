Passage to paradise. The reunion of Julia Roberts and George Clooney

Romantic comedies have two favorite facesJulia Roberts and George Clooney who return to the screens with passage to paradisein a very funny and light plot.

The story tells the story of ex-husbands Georgia (Roberts) and David (Clooney).; she is an art curator and he is a renowned architect, who after their separation cannot stand each other; they share Lily, their daughter, who somehow keeps them in touch. The young woman graduates as a lawyer and to celebrate it she travels to the island of Bali with her best friend; there they meet Gede, and Lily falls madly in love with her; Shortly after, she contacts her parents to let them know that she will marry in paradise. There she begins a series of adventures because her parents intend to stop the wedding so that Lily does not live the same as them.

“For me it was very exciting to know that I was going to work with the queen of comedies, with the great of sitcoms, but since she did not accept and Julia stayed; well, no way, ”Clooney said between laughs, turning to see Julia.

Now less of a joker, he shared: “I have known her for many years, when we were filming at the hotel we joked and laughed for about five hours. I have shared a friendship with her for a long time, working together is really easy, when I received the script that was sent to Julia at the same time, I called her and told her: ‘This works very well, I like it and even better if we are together in this’. We are fortunate to continue working together,” added the actor.







passage in paradise

Julia Roberts nodded: “Yes, it is a privilege for me.”

During a chat with the cast, which includes Kaitlyn Dever, Maxime Bouttier, Lucas Bravo and Billie Lourd, They talked about how much fun this production was, both on and off set. The young talent admired everything Clooney and Roberts did because it is not the first time they have worked together, they met on the set of Ocean’s Eleven, a 2001 film.

Both actors have been in the cinema for more than 30 yearsyes, and passage to paradise It will be their sixth film together: their second film was Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, in 2003; then they returned with Ocean’s Twelve in 2004, Ocean’s Thirteen in 2007, and Money Monster, their fourth film in 2016, so they both already know how each one works .

“Yes, we know each other quite well,” Julia said with a smile during the conversation.

For the cast, it was very enriching to be part of the experience of the veteran actors, which moved the conversation between them.

“When I found out that I was going to be in the movie, I was over the moon because being with actors like Julia and George, wow, it was something really exciting for me, at first I couldn’t believe it and everything has been incredible,” he stressed. Maxime, who plays the ‘unwanted’ son-in-law.

Kaitlyn Dever (Lily), whom we have recently seen in the Dopesick series, assured that she admires how her character acts and invites the public to do what their feelings dictate, not to leave behind what they love most out of fear or prejudice of others.

“I always wanted to do something different, to create other types of characters; I really had a great time It was something very special for me to share with the cast on set, they are all very talented and I learned a lot from each one –and he referred to Lily, his character–: Do what you really want, go for what you love; I admire that part of following her heart, that she lets herself be guided, she has high expectations and fearlessly makes decisions that she was sure she wanted, that seems to me something very special”.

Both Julia Roberts and Clooney are also producers on the film, a task that they consider to be an important part of their career in the seventh art.

“Once you’ve been in the industry for a few years, you try to find other ways to participate in storytelling, as well as no longer worrying about what a casting director thinks about how you look and how you’re aging, you stop caring a little bit about what you look like. what happens with your age; Julia and I know that as we get older, we also need to have other projects, if we are not going to live worried about what people think of us, “the actor was honest.

“George and I are always motivated to make people laugh, even on set., working in an environment like this was very pleasant; we were on an island with nowhere to run, we had very sweet moments and sharing it with everyone in that space in a unique way is what I really value before going home, and we must do it every day before going to work”, he pointed out Julia referring to the fact that this film comes after experiencing difficult times during the pandemic.

Great team

The director of the film Ol Parker, who is in charge of works like the sequel to Mamma Mia! and the script for The Exotic Marigold Hotel, highlighted that the situations that inspire him to create stories like Passage in Paradise, are the talent, the places where he films and imagine the moments that will make the public vibrate.

“My inspiration is filming in beautiful places, besides that it is a privilege to work with friends; I really love doing what I do, discovering new facets of this career, sharing the set and eating biscuits with the whole cast; that’s the most beautiful thing about this job, finding these kinds of moments for everything,” Ol Parker said.

As for working with the director, the cast praised his work, as they assure that it gave them the opportunity to create something with their own characters, in addition to confessing in other productions the energy of some actors is not always the best, but here it is. it was.

“Ol Parker is really amazing, he’s a lot of fun, he’s very confident and he’s very brave, he understands everyone’s individual needs about what we wanted to tell; he gave us the freedom to contribute to the characters, and it shows. We work a lot togetherfor me it was a beautiful way to portray this beautiful story, including those dance scenes that you will see in the film”, highlighted Julia.

“We are very lucky to work with someone like Ol, besides he did an incredible script, he was very open on a lot of things. I’m sure it was also difficult for him to get us to pay attention because of how fun the environment became while we were filming, Clooney said between laughs remembering the scenes. Something beautiful was done on set and that is very difficult to achieve during the hours of filming, there were no bad moments, “stressed the 61-year-old actor.

keys another island The film was filmed in Queensland, Australia, although everything was set to resemble the island of Bali, Indonesia, where the film’s story takes place.

DAG​