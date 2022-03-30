Passenger dies when leaving La Aurora International Airport where he arrived on a flight from the United States – Prensa Libre

The Municipal Firefighters were alerted to the emergency and reported that the victim was identified as Delfino Raúl Velasco, 59 years old, who was recognized by his wife María del Carmen Velasco.

A man who had just arrived at La Aurora International Airport, on a flight from the United States, died at the passenger exit of the air terminal on the morning of this Monday, March 28, authorities confirmed.

They added that the victim suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest and that the paramedics applied the cardiopulmonary resuscitation technique (CPR) for 15 minutes, but they could not save his life.

The General Directorate of Civil Aeronautics reported that the victim was a passenger of Guatemalan nationality who had arrived at La Aurora International Airport on a flight from Los Angeles, California, United States.

They mentioned that when the passenger crossed the door of the North Wing Passenger Exit, he fainted, so the security personnel alerted the Emergency Operations Center who began resuscitation maneuvers and then the municipal rescuers did the same, but finally the passenger died at the scene.

