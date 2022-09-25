Passenger hits a flight attendant on the back of the neck “by surprise” on a flight from Mexico to Los Angeles

A passenger was arrested on Thursday. for hitting a flight attendant during a flight from Mexico to Los Angeles, reported the United States Department of Justice (DOJ).

Alexander Tung Cuu Le, 33, resident of Southern California, He was charged with interfering with a flight, a felony that carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

The attack was recorded by a passenger. Footage shows the man, dressed in a flowery shirt, as he rear-ends the flight attendant, who was walking down the aisle.

In the 30-second recording circulating on social media, it shows that the flight attendant seemed to be talking to the attacker before turning his back on him. The man then walks up to him, punches him in the head and backs away.

The incident occurred in American Airlines Flight 377 that took off from Cabo San Lucas (Mexico) towards Los Angeles, the DOJ reported in a statement.

About 20 minutes after takeoff, Tung Cuu Le he got up from his seat and began to interfere with the work of the flight attendants.

He then sat down in an unoccupied aisle near the wall that divides the first-class cabin and the main cabin of the aircraft. The flight attendant asked him to return to her place, but he threatened him. When the flight attendant turned around to tell the pilot what was happening, the man attacked him, hitting him on the back of the head.

The assailant ran to the rear of the plane where he was stopped by other passengers and tied to a chair, the DOJ said.

Before the attack, he had been whispering to her “there are 10 murderers on the plane”, a passenger identified by the name of Kevin told ABC-7 television.

The attacker was arrested by police when the plane landed at the Los Angeles airport on Wednesday night.

American Airlines said in a statement that it will not tolerate acts of violence against crew members. “The person involved in this incident will never be able to travel with us in the future, and we will work closely with law enforcement on the investigation,” she stated.

An American Airlines passenger punched a flight attendant in the head after passengers say he was told not to use the first class bathroom. Alex Tung Cuu Le was taken into FBI custody and faces up to 20 years in prison. American says he’s now banned for life. pic.twitter.com/4co74wWTOc — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) September 22, 2022

With information from EFE