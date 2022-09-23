Passenger hits American Airlines flight attendant

An airline passenger American Airlines identified as Alexander Tung Cuu Lee, 33, punched a man in the head. Flight Attendant. The young man is now in the hands of the FBI and will face federal charges.

The airline reported in a statement that the incident occurred on flight 377 leaving San José del Cabo in Mexico and heading to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

Video, recorded by a passenger, showed the young man punching the flight attendant in the back of the head while they were in the aisle. The audiovisual also showed that the airline employee appeared to speak to the passenger before he turned his back on her. The suspect then walks up to the assistant and punches him before walking away.

Westminster County resident Alexander Tung Cuu Le was arrested as soon as the flight landed and charged with one count of interference with flight crew members and attendants, the US Department of Justice announced Thursday.

According to versions of some passengers who witnessed the event, the young man “went crazy” when the employee told him to wait for the coffee, and also stated that there were “10 murderers on the plane.”

“Tung Cuu Le got out of his seat while the flight attendants performed the food and beverage service. He grabbed a flight attendant’s left shoulder from behind and ordered coffee,” the US Attorney’s Office for the Central District in California said in a statement.

Moments later, Le allegedly grabbed the flight attendant’s shoulders from behind.

“After the stewardess stepped back and took a defensive stance, the young man walked to the front of the plane. He then allegedly lounged near the first class cabin and then sat in an unoccupied aisle near the wall dividing the first class cabin and the main cabin of the aircraft,” the prosecutor’s office reported.

The FBI, which has been in charge of the investigation since the alleged assault occurred during the flight, said Alexander was detained on suspicion of interfering with a flight crew, which is considered a federal crime.