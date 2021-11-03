Passenger infected with Covid dies on a plane: it is not clear how he managed to get on board

Editorial board

01 November 2021 19:48

A 51-year-old man died on a charter plane operated by Turkish Pegasus Airlines. The plane from Istanbul landed at Hamburg Airport on 25 October. There it was discovered that one of the passengers was no longer alive, as reported by the “Hamburger Abendblatt”. Presumably, the employees initially even feared that the man might have been brought on board dead. The autopsy showed that the 51-year-old was infected with Covid-19. It is unclear how he managed to board the aircraft, as all passengers boarding the flight must be able to show that they have swabbed or have the digital Covid certificate for travel.

In order to be able to track any infections, Pegasus Airlines must now transmit the contact details of all passengers, including identity card and passport numbers, within 24 hours. Passengers who could be affected, underlines Giovanni D’Agata, president of the “Rights Desk, must therefore report to the competent health department.

