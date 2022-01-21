Passenger no mask, Miami-London flight forced to return

Moments of tension in flight on an American Airlines plane that took off from Miami and headed for London. The aircraft had to turn back as one of the passengers refused to wear the mask, according to the company: “Flight 38 returned to Miami due to a disturbing customer who refused to comply with the federal requirement to wear the mask “, reads the statement from American Airlines.

Passenger without mask on board

Upon returning to Florida, the Boeing 777 carrying 129 passengers and 14 crew members was “greeted” by the police. “Once the plane arrived at the gate, the passenger was escorted out of the plane without incident,” a police officer told CNN. American Airlines has placed the customer on the “internal rejection list, pending further investigation”. The US civil aviation regulator (FAA) established a penalty line in January 2021 against passengers who refuse to wear a face mask. Airline crews have found themselves in difficult situations several times, with people refusing to wear a mask, leading to verbal abuse and physical harm.