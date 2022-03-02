Passenger on a flight to the Galapagos Islands refused to wear a mask and delayed itinerary for more than an hour | Community | Guayaquil

A passenger on a flight in Ecuador refused to comply with the use of the mask and caused the itinerary to be delayed.

It happened on an Avianca Ecuador airline flight that was supposed to cover the route Quito-Guayaquil-San Cristobal.

In videos circulating on social networks part of the incident is observed. There, passengers can be seen standing up in the aisles of the plane and travelers can be heard they reproach the authorities for not doing anything.

During the recording, a member of the crew is also heard announcing that the ship is being completely disembarked. This in the midst of passenger complaints.

Avianca confirmed this Sunday that the incident occurred on flight AV1682. The airline indicated that there was a passenger’s refusal to wear the mask, “in breach of the airline’s biosecurity protocols and the provisions of the Emergency Operations Committee on the use of masks in closed spaces”.

On flights from Ecuador, the use of masks is still mandatory due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Because of that altercation with the traveler, the flight filed a delay of more than an hourdepending on the airline.

According to Guayaquil airport records, flight AV1682 was scheduled to arrive from the capital at 12:08 to Guayaquil, but landed at 13:42. Within the trajectory, that flight was supposed to take off at 1:03 p.m. from Guayaquil, but ended up leaving at 2:35 p.m.

“We appreciate the understanding of the passengers who were affected by this incident and we make a firm call to respect the provisions that help us to ensure the good of our crew and our passengers,” the company said.

It is not known what happened to the passenger who refused to wear a mask on the flight or if charges were filed against her.

In social networks there were people who complained about the actions of the authorities in this case, which led to a considerable delay of the flight. Passenger versions indicate that the police boarded the plane and that the passenger, seeing the situation, put on a mask, but the altercation had already taken on greater dimensions.

This type of incident has not been very common in Ecuador, however, during the pandemic in countries such as the United States, frequent altercations of this type have been reported.

In these cases, US authorities have entered the planes and have proceeded to evict passengers who refuse to abide by the provisions of the crew.

The Civil Aviation Directorate of Ecuador has not commented on this reported incident on a domestic route. (I)