PASSENGERS – Airlines maintain the requirement for proof of vaccinations against Covid-19

Passengers have to present to the airlines the vaccination card 14 days later after receiving the second negative dose, to allow him to board planes to travel to the United States.

Those travelers who only have a single dose on their card will be considered unvaccinated as established by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC.

If you do not meet these criteria, you are not considered fully vaccinated. It is not necessary to have the booster dose to meet this requirement.

A person who has received only one dose of the 2-dose vaccination schedule and has recovered from Covid-19 does not meet this definition and therefore is considered NOT fully vaccinated for travel to the United States.

More than 65% of the flights that originate in the International Airport of Las Américas, to cities in the United States, depart and arrive through the International Airport of Las Américas, José Francisco Peña Gómez.

The administration of President Joe Biden has eliminated the requirement that international travelers present a negative coronavirus test to enter the United States one hour before their trip.

It is mandatory for all passengers who are not US citizens or immigrants and arrive from abroad to the United States by plane to possess the document as explained.

Some categories of citizens non-U.S. citizens and non-immigrants are exempt from the requirement. If you meet the criteria for one of these categories, you will need to meet other requirements to travel by air to the United States.

Since June 12, just a month ago, to enter US territory, by air, It is no longer mandatory to carry a negative Covid-19 testbut the protocols of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), maintain the requirement to present proof of vaccination.