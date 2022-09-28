Passengers catch strange noises during an American flight (video) – El Financiero

Although it is not yet the season for the dead to come out of their graves, some American Airlines passengers have begun to live a “terrifying” experience during different flights in Eunited statesaccording to user reports.

Apparently, the “ghosts” found a new way to scare passengers, through the intercom systems of the airplane.

EmersonCollinsAmerican actor and producer, published last week, a strange recording during a flight, made on September 6, from Los Angeles to Dallas.

In the recording, a series of growls, moans and even screams can be heard, which occurred before takeoff and during the flight.

“I swear it’s a joke,” a flight attendant can be heard telling Collins in the video.

The weirdest flight ever.

These sounds started over the intercom before takeoff and continued throughout the flight.

They couldn’t stop it, and after landing still had no idea what it was. pic.twitter.com/F8lJlZHJ63 — Emerson Collins (@ActuallyEmerson) September 23, 2022

At one point, a flight attendant walks over to the intercom to apologize for the “extremely irritating sound” and says that the pilots are working to fix the problem. After she finishes speaking, the strange sounds come up again.

After being surprised by the noises, the producer said that he walked down the aisle looking for the person or the cause of the noises, hoping to find him in the confined space of an airplane cabin; nevertheless, couldn’t find anyone.

The Airbus A321, in which Collins was traveling, landed safely in Dallas. The producer expressed, through social networks, that he found the incident amusing and that the flight crew assured the passengers that there were no security problems.

“This was just a very modern form of immersive inflight entertainment,” he said.

Given these facts, American Airlines spokeswoman Sarah Jantz said that the intercom systems on the airline’s planes are hardwired without any external access or WiFi component.

“After the initial report, our maintenance team thoroughly inspected the aircraft and the public address system and determined that the sounds were due to a mechanical problem with the public address amplifier, which raises the volume of the public address system when the engines are running. ”, he said through a statement, according to Washington Post.

Collins pointed out that if the sounds were the result of a technical problemthen “the ghost in the machine has a hilarious sense of humor.”

However, after the video published by Collins, the mystery has yet to be solved, as passengers on other US flights reported the same variety of noises on Twitter during their trips.

“This happened to me last week. It was not the whole flight, but phrases and periodically strange sounds. Then a big ‘oh yeah’ when we landed. We think the pilot left his microphone open,” journalist Doug Boehner wrote about his recent flight from Orlando to Dallas.