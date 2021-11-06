World

passengers fleeing on the runway – Libero Quotidiano

Mystery about a flight that departed from Morocco with destination Turkey. The plane would have requested and obtained an emergency landing at the airport of Palma de Mallorca, one of the busiest in Spain in the Balearic archipelago. Reason? The alleged illness of a passenger, as reported by the Guardia Civil to theAfp. The problem, however, is that after the plane arrived, all the people on board rushed out, starting to run on the runway and making them lose their tracks. A real escape.

In particular, during the evacuation of the allegedly sick traveler, about twenty passengers took the opportunity to run away. Investigators speculate that it was one ploy to illegally enter Spain, writes the Spanish newspaper El Pais. The passenger who said he was sick, in fact, was found to be in perfect health according to the doctors who examined him after landing. And in fact, he was then arrested by the police for aiding and abetting illegal immigration.

El Paìs says that five people have been arrested. According to the FlightRadar24 application, however, the aircraft in question was an Air Arabia Maroc Airbus A320, in flight between Casablanca and Istanbul. After this incident, 13 planes bound for Palma were diverted to other airports and 16 departing flights suffered significant delays. The airport reopened around midnight after about four hours of closing.

